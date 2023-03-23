Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
ABBA Celebrate the 50th Anniversary of 'Ring Ring' in Multiple Formats

ABBA Celebrate the 50th Anniversary of 'Ring Ring' in Multiple Formats

The Ring Ring album was originally credited to Björn & Benny, Agnetha & Frida – the name ABBA didn’t quite exist yet.

Mar. 23, 2023  

The year of 2023 sees the 50th anniversary of ABBA's debut album, Ring Ring. It is an important album in the amazing history of the group, as it shows us their birth: the fascinating start of their journey, finding out who they are and where their strengths lie.

Reaching record shops in Sweden on March 26, 1973, Ring Ring offered a wealth of great pop tunes. There was, for instance, "People Need Love," the very first ABBA single, and "He Is Your Brother," a popular number on ABBA's 1977 tour of Europe and Australia.

Crucially, on the title track the ABBA sound was born as the group discovered how attractive the sound of multi-layered vocals was and how exciting a song could be if you made use of all the possibilities of the recording studio.

The public responded well to "Ring Ring" - the song and the album. Famously, for two consecutive weeks in April 1973, the Swedish "Ring Ring" single was at Number One, the English-language version at Number Two, and the Ring Ring album at Number Three on the combined singles-and-albums chart used in Sweden at the time.

Record-buyers had fallen head over heels in love with this brand new group. And ABBA's sense of joy in trying different song styles and thrilling studio trickery can still be felt today, half a century later.

The Ring Ring album was originally credited to Björn & Benny, Agnetha & Frida - the name ABBA didn't quite exist yet. The group itself almost didn't exist, as the two ladies were still pursuing solo careers and the two men were busy with many different projects when the album was recorded. But its huge success sealed the deal: from now on they would be ABBA.

Watch the music video here:



LA Psych-Rock Trio Magna Zero Embrace The Void On New LP The Great Nothing Photo
LA Psych-Rock Trio Magna Zero Embrace The Void On New LP 'The Great Nothing'
Following the critical success of their debut EP 'All Must Go', LA psych-rock trio Magna Zero have announced the release of their first LP, The Great Nothing.
Video: Chiiild Performs Bon Voyage From New Album Better Luck In The Next Life Photo
Video: Chiiild Performs 'Bon Voyage' From New Album 'Better Luck In The Next Life'
Vevo, the world's leading music video network, announces the release of Chiiild's live performance of 'Bon Voyage' off his latest album, Better Luck In The Next Life. 'Bon Voyage' follows Chiiild's previous live performance of 'Antidote.' Previously, Chiiild was named a Vevo DSCVR Artist to Watch 2022 with performances. Watch the video now!
Ayleen Valentine Shares epitaph & i cant stop dreaming of you Double Singles Photo
Ayleen Valentine Shares 'epitaph' & 'i can't stop dreaming of you' Double Singles
Ayleen Valentine shares her second “a/b” single package “a/b__2.” The second of four package releases, Valentine explores the fragility and depth of solitude and loss on the new tracks. Along with the release Ayleen's announced tour dates with Ethan Bortnick after wrapping up dates supporting Riz La Vie.
poptropicaslutz! & aldrch Announce Split EP & Share Lead Single Photo
poptropicaslutz! & aldrch Announce Split EP & Share Lead Single
poptropicaslutz! - comprised of 20-year old Christian Cicilia and 21-year-old Nick Crawford- are genuinely living out their dream. Newly signed to punk/alternative incubator Epitaph Records, they’re actively working on the much-anticipated follow-up to their 2022 just in case the world ends DELUXE EP.

From This Author - Michael Major


Exclusive: NYWIFT Recuits NH Collection New York Madison Avenue as Hotel Partner for the 43rd Annual Muse AwardsExclusive: NYWIFT Recuits NH Collection New York Madison Avenue as Hotel Partner for the 43rd Annual Muse Awards
March 23, 2023

This year’s honorees are Arianna Bocco, Danielle Brooks, Deborah Chow, Maria Hinojosa, Sandra Lee, Freida Pinto, Lauren Ridloff, Sharon Stone, and Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences President Janet Yang.  David Yurman, America’s foremost luxury jewelry brand, has designed and provided this year’s Muse Award statues for honorees.
Review Roundup: New Musical Series UP HERE Comes to HuluReview Roundup: New Musical Series UP HERE Comes to Hulu
March 23, 2023

'Up Here,' the new musical series hailing from Steven Levenson (“tick, tick...BOOM!'), Thomas Kail (“Hamilton”), Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez (“Frozen”), will premiere on Hulu this weekend. Ahead of the series premiere, check out what critics thought of Up Here now!
Photo: Bravo Shares VANDERPUMP RULES Reunion Seating ChartPhoto: Bravo Shares VANDERPUMP RULES Reunion Seating Chart
March 23, 2023

Find out where Lisa Vanderpump, Ariana Madix, James Kennedy, Katie Maloney, Lala Kent, Raquel Leviss, Scheana Shay, Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz will be seated for the highly-anticipated season 10 reunion for Vanderpump Rules. Check out the photo of the seating chart now!
Exclusive: Watch Jeremy Jordan & Casey Likes In SPINNING GOLD ClipExclusive: Watch Jeremy Jordan & Casey Likes In SPINNING GOLD Clip
March 23, 2023

Broadway favorites Jeremy Jordan and Casey Likes are hitting the big screen in the new film Spinning Gold. Watch an exclusive video clip from the film now, featuring Jordan as Neil Bogart, the found of Casablanca Records, and Likes as KISS bassist and singer Gene Simmons.
The Heavy Release New Single 'Stone Cold Killer'The Heavy Release New Single 'Stone Cold Killer'
March 23, 2023

‘Stone Cold Killer’ is a gnarled roadhouse rocker written about guitarist Dan Taylor’s new kitten “that beautiful thing kills everything”, the humorous accompanying video portrays a retro crime caper as the band are hunted by the menacing feline felon. Watch the new music video and check out upcoming tour dates!
share