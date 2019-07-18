A$AP Ferg Releases FLOOR SEATS

A$AP Ferg has released the title track for his upcoming Floor Seats EP today along with a Valentin Petit-directed video shot in Harlem and featuring Ferg riding his limited edition design BMX-style bike with Redline. About the Roofeeo-produced track, Ferg says "the inspiration of floor seats is giving everyone the VIP experience you get during a floor seat of an NBA game; which is unique and rare. You're getting to experience and see the inside of my life." "Floor Seats" is out now via A$AP Worldwide/Polo Grounds Music/RCA Records. Buy/Stream on your favorite streaming service here!

You can also hear the previously released "WAM" ft. MadeinTYO", "Pups" ft. A$AP Rocky,"Wigs" ft. City Girls & ANTHA, and "Wigs" ft. Asian Doll.

The recent drops mark the Harlem native's first new music in over two years since 2017's Still Striving, which featured the 3x Platinum mega hit "Plain Jane." In addition to his Redline bike, the hip-hop star continues to reach new heights with his collaborations with Adidas, Hennessy and Tiffany & Co. With more music and projects in the works, Ferg's plans for taking over 2019 are well on their way.

