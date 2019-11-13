A Thousand Horses Upgrade London Venue Due to Demand

Due to phenomenal demand, A Thousand Horses have upgraded the venue for their very special UK show next week on November 19th, moving from the intimate room at 229 Venue, to the much bigger main room. Tickets are on sale and available here.



The performance will be their first on these shores in almost three years, with their last UK show taking place at the beginning of December 2016.



The band comment, "We can't believe the reaction to coming back to the UK and are even more excited now. It's definitely going to be a really special show and we can't wait to play some of our new songs. It's going to be a real honour to debut these tracks in front of a British audience - we're so excited for people to hear what we've been working on."



The evening will see the band give fans an exclusive preview of new material from their forthcoming new album set for release next year. Produced by Grammy Award-winning producer Dave Cobb and recorded at Nashville's historic RCA Studio A, the album is A Thousand Horses' first project in partnership with Cobb's Low Country Sound imprint at Elektra Records.



Of reuniting in the studio with Cobb, guitarist Zach Brown shares, "Dave's been a long-time supporter of the band. He's always really believed in us and gets our vision, and always has. I mean, we named our band in his studio 10 years ago. It's amazing this journey we've had with him." Adds fellow guitarist Bill Satcher, "Dave is a brother. It's great to get in there and make records with your friends. He is like an additional member of the band in that situation."



The release of 'Livin' My Best Life' follows their hugely acclaimed full-length debut Southernality in 2015 and their mini-album follow-up Bridges in 2017. Southernality's lead single, 'Smoke', reached #1 on Billboard's Country Airplay chart, which made them the first group to top the chart with a debut single since 2008.



Based in Nashville, TN, A Thousand Horses is Michael Hobby (vocals), Bill Satcher (guitar), Zach Brown (guitar) and Graham DeLoach (bass). Since their debut, the band has toured extensively across the world including dates supporting artists such as Jason Aldean, Darius Rucker, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Gregg Allman and more.





