A Thousand Horses Announce Special London Show

Acclaimed country rock band A Thousand Horses have unveiled plans to perform a very special UK show on November 19th at 229 Venue 2, London. Tickets go on sale tomorrow (Friday 25th) and will be available here.



The performance will be their first on these shores in almost three years, their last UK show taking place at the beginning of December 2016. This will serve as a rare opportunity for British fans to see them perform in an intimate setting as a six-piece rock band, storming through their best loved songs and providing an exclusive preview of brand new material.



The band comment, "We are excited to announce that we are coming back to the U.K. We can't wait to see you all and play some new songs off our upcoming album, Cheers!"



A Thousand Horses recently released their brand new single 'Livin' My Best Life', the first track to be unveiled from the band's forthcoming new album set for release next year. Produced by Grammy Award-winning producer Dave Cobb and recorded at Nashville's historic RCA Studio A, the album is A Thousand Horses' first project in partnership with Cobb's Low Country Sound imprint at Elektra Records. Additional album details to be announced soon.



Of reuniting in the studio with Cobb, guitarist Zach Brown shares, "Dave's been a long-time supporter of the band. He's always really believed in us and gets our vision, and always has. I mean, we named our band in his studio 10 years ago. It's amazing this journey we've had with him." Adds fellow guitarist Bill Satcher, "Dave is a brother. It's great to get in there and make records with your friends. He is like an additional member of the band in that situation."



The release of 'Livin' My Best Life' added to a series of breakout years for A Thousand Horses following their hugely acclaimed full-length debut Southernality in 2015 and their mini-album follow-up Bridges in 2017. Southernality's lead single, 'Smoke', reached #1 on Billboard's Country Airplay chart, which made them the first group to top the chart with a debut single since Zac Brown Band's 'Chicken Fried' in 2008.



Of the band, Rolling Stone praised, "country music's new Lynyrd Skynyrd...a muscular mix of radio country and Southern rock," while CMT declared, "stellar...the quartet is learning from the best, making records they believe in, being true to themselves, their artistry and making it happen." Most recently, the band released 2017's deluxe EP, Bridges, of which Sounds Like Nashville hailed, "showcases what A Thousand Horses do best with a mixture of heavy Southern rock influences and nostalgic country storytelling that will have listeners begging for more."



Based in Nashville, TN, A Thousand Horses is Michael Hobby (vocals), Bill Satcher (guitar), Zach Brown (guitar) and Graham DeLoach (bass). Since their debut, the band has toured extensively across the world including dates supporting artists such as Jason Aldean, Darius Rucker, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Gregg Allman and more. 2020 tour details to be announced soon.

Photo credit: Alysse Gafkjen





