A STARR Reveals Music Video for Debut Single, 'No Filter'

Singer, songwriter, and performer A STARR has released the music video for her debut single "No Filter," out today. Directed by Patrick Tohill (NF, Kyd The Band, Jessie Murph), the visual for the track - which highlights her bold vocals over skittering 808s and swaggering baselines - is a nod to coming-of-age classics like Clueless and Bring It On as A STARR exudes confidence and main character energy, stepping into the spotlight as her most authentic self.

Co-written with Grammy-nominated Songwriter/Producer Poo Bear (Justin Bieber, Usher, Mariah Carey, Jennifer Lopez) and produced by Grammy-nominated DJ/Producer Shndō (Justin Bieber's "Peaches"), "No Filter" introduces A STARR as a bold personality with an even bolder voice, encouraging listeners to drop the social media façade and be the real version of themselves.

"Nowadays, people hide behind social media. They're pretending to be someone they're not. They're just following what everyone else is doing though. Instead of being a follower, be your own leader. I've realized that over these last few years. The real people will accept you for who you are, and that's all that matters. You don't need a filter," (A STARR adds.

Gravitating towards music since she was a toddler, A STARR quickly found a creative outlet through entertaining and began to develop her presence as a performer, acting in multiple school plays and performing in talent shows. It wasn't long before A STARR caught the attention of Poo Bear who saw something different in the young artist and they immediately dove into writing and recording with the legend's support, unlocking her talents like never before.

