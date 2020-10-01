'A Country Christmas' Announces 29 Days Of Concerts From The Oak Ridge Boys

Opening November 13.

Today, Gaylord Opryland Resort is pleased to announce that tickets are on sale now for its 37th annual A Country Christmas program, opening November 13, 2020 and running through January 3, 2021. With guests and locals now able to pre-purchase individual tickets in anticipation of the holiday season, Gaylord Opryland is excited to unveil its full lineup of Christmas programming which will be featured alongside its new, previously-announced marquee pop-up experience, "I Love Christmas Movies."

GRAMMY® Award-winning and Country Music Hall of Fame members, The Oak Ridge Boys, will celebrate the holiday season at home this year with a 29-day residency at Gaylord Opryland from November 20 - December 25, 2020. The Oaks Ridge Boys "Christmas in Tennessee" Dinner Show will feature a delicious holiday meal prepared by the resort's culinary team followed by the Oaks and their band performing Christmas classics, new favorites and many of the timeless hits that shaped their legendary career.

"After decades of taking our big Christmas tour on the road, we are bringing it HOME in 2020," said The Oak Ridge Boys' Joe Bonsall. "We're counting our blessings for this opportunity and invite you to make the journey to Nashville to experience our annual musical tribute to all things Christmas at the fabulous Opryland Hotel.

We'll be singing about Santa and romance-and, as always, we will throw in some of our biggest hits. We'll also be reminiscing about Christmases past. But, most importantly, we'll be celebrating the birth of Christ. What a great way to end this crazy, upside-down year and put a positive cap on 2020.

The Oak Ridge Boys and Christmas have become synonymous for what has traditionally been our biggest tour of the year, and we are thankful to have Opryland hosting us. Let's CELEBRATE the SEASON of love, hope, and promise together.... at the Gaylord Opryland Resort!!!!! We hope you'll join us! Hallelujah Emmanuel!"

For more than three decades, Gaylord Opryland has become legendary for providing magical holiday events and activities for winter visitors to experience, and this year will be no different. Whether staying at the resort or visiting for the day, Gaylord Opryland's A Country Christmas promises an abundance of exciting, interactive and immersive experiences and activities suitable for all ages.

View More Music Stories Related Articles