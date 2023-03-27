A Certain Ratio Shares New Track 'Holy Smoke'

With their latest studio album, 1982, tantalizingly in reach, A Certain Ratio have shared a final taste of what to expect with the glistening old-school funk of "Holy Smoke". The new single finds ACR pay tribute to the genre's forefathers, from James Brown to Chaka Khan to Prince.

The band's latest album, 1982, is set for release on March 31st via Mute on vinyl, CD and digitally here.

"Holy Smoke" follows their single "SAMO" (currently on the BBC 6Music playlist), "Afro Dizzy" (which spent four weeks on the BBC 6Music playlist) and "Waiting on a Train". The latter three all feature one of Manchester's fastest-rising neo-soul musicians Ellen Beth Abdi. Though a newcomer to A Certain Ratio, she's already as central to the process as the members who've been there since the '70s, a testament to the band's progressive instincts and willingness to keep A Certain Ratio deft.

Even by the band's high standards and gleeful disregard for boundaries of style and genre, their latest studio album 1982 proves absorbingly multidimensional. Recorded by the core ACR line up of Jez Kerr, Martin Moscrop and Donald Johnson alongside Tony Quigley, Matthew Steele and Ellen Beth Abdi (and a cameo from Mancunian rapper Chunky), it shoots off in every direction, whether it be searing Afrobeat, mind-melting jazz breakdowns or moody electronic experiments.

And the album title? Although 1982 might conjure memories of the year that saw ACR put out both the acclaimed Sextet and the cult favorite I'd Like To See You Again, it's more of a playful red herring than an invitation to nostalgia.

Looking backwards and forwards all at once, drawing on influences from across every spectrum, 1982 is an unpredictable record that will reward a dedicated listener dozens of times over.

To celebrate the release of the album, A Certain Ratio will be embarking on a UK tour throughout April. Full Dates are listed below.

Watch the new lyric video here:

A CERTAIN RATIO 2023 UK TOUR DATES:

4/20/2023 - Edinburgh, Voodoo Rooms

4/21/2023 - Huddersfield, The Parish

4/22/2023 - Manchester, New Century Hall

4/23/2023 - Leeds, Brudenell

4/25/2023 - Nottingham, Rescue Rooms

4/26/2023 - Birmingham, Hare & Hounds

4/27/2023 - Bristol, The Exchange

4/29/2023 - London, The Garage

Before that, the band will be hosting a number of special Q&A / signing events in partnership with independent record shops in Manchester, Nottingham and London.

3/31/2023 - Manchester, Piccadilly Records - Q&A / signing

4/1/2023 - London, Rough Trade East - Q&A / signing

4/2/2023 - Nottingham, Rough Trade - Q&A / signing