A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Drops Warm Up Single 'King of My City'

Last Friday, multi-platinum Artist and Entrepreneur Artist Dubose P.K.A. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie drops his new single "King of My City" along with accompanying music video via Highbridge The Label/Atlantic Records. This is the third offering from A Boogie's highly anticipated album Artist 2.0, following hit singles "Reply" featuring Lil Uzi Vert and "Mood Swings".

"King of My City" delivers a fresh, predestined look at what is to come from Artist 2.0, which promises to showcase A Boogie's musical evolution. No longer is he the up and coming kid from the Bronx, he is now poised for worldwide superstardom.

The song opens with the familiar city sounds of police sirens, dogs barking, and A Boogie's proclamation "I'm from the Bronx not Benny!" quickly setting the scene in the MC's native city. With his lyrical guidance and the track's inviting yet aggressive beat, THE LISTENER is transported into the hectic atmosphere that inspired Artist on his ladder to success.

The visual complements the anthem track by opening with a Highbridge the Label spotlight over Brooklyn Bridge, announcing A Boogie's arrival in an intentional way. We then follow him as he roams through landmarks significant to his youth as an Artist, such as the 4 train, his old apartment building, and the steps made famous by Todd Phillips' Joker film (located in Highbridge), before showing him as the A Boogie we know who rose to fame in Gotham city.

Since it's release, "King Of My City" has been widely featured on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon, Youtube Music and Tidal, spotlighted as the cover of Spotify's New Music Friday and Beats & Rhymes, Apple Music's #OnRepeat, and Tidal's Hip-Hop Tidal Masters playlists. In addition to the covers, KOMC was featured on Spotify's Pop Rising, State of Mind, RapCaviar and Get Turnt; Apple Music's Gymflow, Rap Life and The Plug; Amazon's Rap Rotation and Brand New Music; Tidal's Rap Bars & Melodies and Brand New Music; Youtube Music's On Everything and Rap Star Status.

A Boogie released "Mood Swings" in September which received over 84.4M streams Worldwide and debuted #22 on iTunes Top 200 Hip Hop / Rap Songs. In 2018, Boogie released his album Hoodie SZN which has received over 3.3B Streams Worldwide, spent 3 nonconsecutive weeks at #1 on Billboard's Top 200 Albums, debuted #1 on iTunes Top 200 Overall Albums Chart, and #1 on iTunes Top 200 Hip Hop / Rap Albums. Named one of Billboard's Albums Of The Decade In The 2010s, A Boogie's Hoodie SZN is RIAA Certified Platinum in the US and Canada, and RIAA Certified Gold in Denmark. It included hits such as 2X RIAA Certified Platinum in US; 3x RIAA Certified Platinum in Canada "Look Back At It," RIAA Certified Platinum "Startender," 3x RIAA Certified Platinum "Swervin," RIAA Certified Gold "Demons & Angels," and RIAA Certified Gold "Love And Drugs."





