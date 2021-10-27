92Y to Present Seth Parker Woods And Andrew Rosenblum Playing Mendelssohn, Schumann and More

The 92nd Street Y will present Seth Parker Woods, cello, and Andrew Rosenblum piano, playing Mendelssohn, Schumann, and more, on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at 8pm ET as part of its fall classical music season, its first fully in-person season since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The concert will also be available via livestream and available for 72 hours from time of broadcast. Tickets for both the in-person and livestream options are $10-$45 and are available at 92y.org/event/seth-parker-woods-and-andrew-rosenblum.

One of the most exciting musicians of his generation and a multidisciplinary artist as natural in the worlds of avant-garde and pop music as he is in core classical repertoire, cellist Seth Parker Woods makes his 92Y debut with award-winning pianist Andrew Rosenblum. Their gorgeous program juxtaposes works by core European composers with African American composers including the groundbreaking Pulitzer Prize winner George Walker, and features a melodic, stunningly beautiful Mendelssohn sonata, Walker's lovely, enigmatic Cello Sonata, and a trio of rhapsodic short works by Schumann. Expect additional selections by the marvelous turn-of-the-century composer Florence Price and a jazz-inflected work by Coleridge Taylor Perkinson, for a concert as deep and expansive as the artists performing it.

The program includes:

Mendelssohn: Cello Sonata No. 2 in D Major, Op. 58

George Walker: Cello Sonata

Price: Andante, from Piano Sonata in E Minor

Schumann: Fantasy Pieces, Op. 73

Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson: Calvary Ostinato, from Lamentations

Comprising 14 concerts performed in 92Y's historic Kaufmann Concert Hall, the fall season includes two appearances by world-renowned pianist Richard Goode; an all-Rossini program from tenors Lawrence Brownlee and Michael Spyres; the first performance by The Knights as 92Y's inaugural Ensemble in Residence; the 92Y debuts of rising star violinist Randall Goosby, intrepid cellist Seth Parker Woods, and the Grammy Award-nominated Aizuri Quartet; guitarist Ana Vidovic; MacArthur "Genius" Award winner and pianist Jeremy Denk, and others, performing a diverse group of repertoire which includes works of Eleanor Alberga, Johann Sebastian Bach, Joseph Boulogne, Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Jessie Montgomery, César Franck, Florence Price, Louis Moreau Gottschalk, and more.

A full list of performances and dates are listed below. Concerts are for fully vaccinated audiences. For more information, including purchasing tickets and COVID-19 protocols for in-person performances, please visit 92Y.org/Concerts.

The Marshall Weinberg Fall 2021 Classical Music Season continues with:

AIZURI QUARTET

Wednesday, November 3, 2021, 7:30 PM

Strozzi: L'usignuolo

Strozzi: L'amante modesto

Eleanor Alberga: String Quartet No. 1

Beethoven: String Quartet No. 12 in E-flat Major, Op. 127

Concert also available via livestream and available for 72 hours from time of broadcast.

JERUSALEM QUARTET

Saturday, November 6, 2021, 8 PM

Haydn: Quartet in F Minor, Op. 20, No. 5

Shostakovich: Quartet No. 7 in F-sharp Minor, Op. 108

Schubert: Quintet in C Major, D. 956

Concert also available via livestream and available for 48 hours from time of broadcast.

RICHARD GOODE, piano

Wednesday, November 10, 2021, 7:30 PM

Schubert: Six Moments Musicaux, D. 780

Schubert: Sonata in A Minor, D. 784

Schumann: Papillons, Op. 2

Bartok: 15 Hungarian Peasant Songs, Sz. 71

Concert also available via livestream and available for 72 hours from time of broadcast.

BERTA ROJAS, guitar

Saturday, November 20, 2021, 8 PM

Presti: Ségovia

Duarte: Idylle pour Ida, Op. 93

Gilbert Biberian: Prelude No. 1 "Tombeau"

Presti: Danse Rythmique

Torroba: Sonatina

Anido: Preludio Lejania

Anido: Aire de Vidalita

Anido: Triste No. 1

Anido: El Misachico

Sérgio Assad: Anido's Portrait (NY Premiere)

Concert also available via livestream and available for 72 hours from time of broadcast.

JEREMY DENK, piano

Saturday, December 4, 2021, 8 PM

Bach: The Well-Tempered Clavier, Book I

ANA VIDOVIC, guitar

Sunday, December 5, 2021, 3 PM

Bach: Cello Suite No. 1 in G Major, BWV 1007 (trans. Despalj)

Sor: Introduction and Variations on a theme by Mozart, Op. 9

Castelnuevo-Tedesco: Capriccio Diabolico, Op. 85 "Omaggio a Paganini"

Albéniz: Granada

Albéniz: Asturias

Tárrega: Recuerdos de la Alhambra

Barrios: La Catedral

Scarlatti: selected sonatas

Leo Brouwer: Un Dia de Noviembre

Concert also available via livestream and available for 72 hours from time of broadcast.

RANDALL GOOSBY, violin

ZHU WANG, piano

Thu, December 9, 2021, 7:30 PM

Mozart: Violin Sonata in B-flat Major, K 454

Price: Fantasy No. 1 in G Minor

Price: Fantasy No. 2 in F-sharp Minor

Price: Adoration

Franck: Violin Sonata in A Major

THE KNIGHTS

ERIC JACOBSEN, conductor

COLIN JACOBSEN, violin

Saturday, December 11, 2021, 8 PM

Jessie Montgomery: Records from a Vanishing City

Schubert: Symphony No. 8 in B Minor, D. 759 "Unfinished"

Vaughan Williams: The Lark Ascending

Gottschalk: Symphony No. 2 "À Montevideo"

Concert also available via livestream and available for 72 hours from time of broadcast.

MARC-ANDRÉ HAMELIN, piano

Sunday, December 12, 2021, 3 PM

C.P.E. Bach: Suite in E Minor, Wq. 6/12

G. Catoire: Quatre Morceaux, Op. 12

Beethoven: Sonata No. 29 in B-flat Major, Op. 106 "Hammerklavier"

Concert also available via livestream and available for 72 hours from time of broadcast.

CONRAD TAO, piano

Saturday, December 18, 2021, 8 PM

Conrad Tao: Improvisation

John Adams: China Gates

Jason Eckardt: Antennaria plantaginifolia, "Pussytoes," (from A Compendium of Catskill Native Botanicals, Book 2)

J.S. Bach: Wenn wir in höchsten Nöten sein, BWV 641

Conrad Tao: Grids of E

Schumann: Kinderszenen, Op. 15

Fred Hersch: Pastorale (Dedicated to Robert Schumann)

Conrad Tao: Premiere of KEYED IN

Beethoven: Piano Sonata in A-flat Major, Op. 110

Concert also available via livestream and available for 72 hours from time of broadcast.

