88-Keys Announces New Track THAT'S LIFE Feat. Mac Miller and Sia

Grammy Award-winning producer and artist 88-Keys has announced he will be releasing a new song "That's Life" feat. Mac Miller and Sia next week Thursday, June 20th on 1801 Records / Warner Records. The song is 88's first in 8 years as a solo artist and one of the last pieces of music to come from the late Mac Miller with the blessing of his family. "That's Life" was originally recorded in New York City while 88 and Mac Miller were in the studio together. Stay tuned for the track to be released next week and see what 88-Keys had to say about it below.

"'That's Life' is a song which sums up the sentiments of the music I've been working on over the past few years," 88-Keys shared. "We all have to forge through the good, the bad and the ugly. Mac came up with the concept for the song stemming from a conversation we had in the studio about relationships as we shared with each other what made the ones we were in at the time special. I played the song for Sia and she personally identified with the sentiments of the song and felt strongly about contributing her own thoughts on the subject matter. At the end of it all, my dear friend Mac and my new found friend Sia helped me make a song to touch the world and help many deal with adversities we're faced with, but 'That's Life.'"





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You