80's Band World Goes Round to Release New Undiscovered Track 'Round the World'

WORLD GOES ROUND, a supergroup of four songwriters, singers, and musicians which formed in the late 80s featuring Frank Musker, Elizabeth Lamers, Jeff Hull and Marty Walsh, will be releasing their second never-before-heard track titled "Round The World" on Viper Records on July 3. "Round The World" is the follow up single to the recently released debut recording "Big House." Check out the music video for "Round The World" - HERE.

WORLD GOES ROUND, whose recordings were never released until now, have written and recorded with everyone from Queen to Linda Ronstadt, Chaka Kahn, Sheena Easton, Quincy Jones, Kenny Rogers, John Denver, Supertramp, John Fogerty, Donna Summer, Neil Diamond, Jeffrey Osborne, Air Supply, and many more. The four members of WORLD GOES ROUND collaborated 1989 to record the album produced by Tommy Vicari (Prince, Billy Idol), which ended up never seeing the light of day. For one reason or another, both personal and contractual, the recorded WORLD GOES ROUND tracks have languished unheard for more than 30 years. Now these tracks are being released.

Says Musker, who co-wrote "Round The World" with Jay Cawley and Kim Tyler, "'Round the World' deals with an escape from a negative relationship that is going nowhere, but it's written from a more optimistic perspective - that a new love has brought new hope for a better future. Making that final break with the past and setting off to find the big beautiful world that's out there waiting to be discovered and experienced is the theme of the sunny light filled chorus. It swells the heart with positivity, warmth and the hope that people all over the world want the same things - love, freedom, joy, adventure and fulfilment."

He adds, "After all the unprecedented trauma and fear of Covid 19 and the worldwide restrictions of lockdown this song looks forward to a time when it's okay to dream of travelling again - taking to the road and embracing this precious life in all its beauty."

WORLD GOES ROUND's 10 track album was recorded at Musker's Laurel Canyon studio in Los Angeles, where the group created powerful pop tunes, matching their creative and musical aspirations - to make a record that was musically inspired by their heroes; while being quirky, forthright and relevant.

Says Walsh, "About a year ago, the producer of World Goes Round, Tommy Vicari, asked me if I had a copy of the project. I dug out a cassette tape of the mixes, put it into my audio player, and recorded it into my studio workstation. As soon as I heard the first song, it was apparent that this project really was something special, even though it never saw the light of day. I sent the project to Tommy and followed shortly by sending it to the rest of the members of WGR, who I had been out of touch with for many years. Everybody was quite floored by the music we had not heard in decades, and a conversation ensued about the possibility of somehow releasing this music."

"Round The World" and "Big House" will be followed by additional track releases in 2020.

