6TH CROWD Releases 'The Day is Over'

Electronic producer 6TH CROWD presents her new electro-wave single 'The Day is Over', a sweet excuse to plug into her unique synthetik world, where analogue and digital meet up.



This infectious track follows up her debut single 'Самозванцы' (Samozvantsiy)'. Both tracks present a welcome taste of her debut 'Avoid The Devoid' EP, expected in late spring.



6TH CROWD is the solo project of Dari Maksymova, an electronic producer and singer based in Kyiv, Ukraine. She is best known as frontwoman, synth and bass player of post-punk band On The Wane. Inspired by both instrumental and electronic music, 6TH CROWD combines grooves from rave dance floors, melancholic storytelling from 80's alternative rock and melodic pop vocals.



As a kid, Dari was obsessed with dance and dreamed of becoming a choreographer. It never happened but the inner connection between rhythm and body never disappeared. Much later (in 2018), as a bass player, she took a part in a dance and music program in Germany and that kid, obsessed with dance, woke up. Dari attended legendary dancefloors where Thomas P. Heckmann and Regis were playing and discovered a wonderful new world of polyrhythms and textures. By that time, synths and drum machines has already appeared in On The Wane's sound - her port of entry, so to spak, to creating electronic music. After the band disbanded, she took an intensive course in electronic music production, run by Kyiv's techno community Modular UA - thus was born 6TH CROWD.



This song explores everyday life's tendencies of trying to cover our insecurities with fake confidence, but instead end up covering up our ability to connect with each other. On a dance floor, it's hard, if not impossible, to hide who you really are. So we stop faking. We stop covering up our insecurities. We connect with each other, and maybe more importantly, we connect ourselves.



Dari Maksymova had this to say about the new single: "This day was rough wasn't it? I'm not sure who you are, but I'm going to bet that maybe this day included a problem with work, or your family, or a relationship, or a friend, or money. Maybe even all of the above. When you were a kid and you had a day like this, maybe your parents sang you a lullaby. Well, this is a new lullaby for grown-up you. When the sun goes down, this song will encourage you to go out, make friends, share your worries and your joys and your thoughts with a stranger. Share a cab home, hell share a bed. You deserve it. The Day is Over."



6TH CROWD's music is inspired by such artists as Modeselector, Siriusmo, Four Tet and Thomas P. Heckmann. This single was mixed and mastered by @plastmassa.community.



Both 'The Day is Over' and 'Самозванцы (Samozvantsiy)' are out now digitally and can be streamed via Spotify and YouTube, and are available from online stores, such as Apple Music and directly from the artist via Bandcamp.

Listen to "The Day is Over" here:





