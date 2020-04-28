5EB Releases New Single 'MoveUp'

Exciting North London talent 5EB has unveiled new single 'MoveUp', his first release of the new decade, out now.

Listen below!



'MoveUp' sees 5EB spit cold, confident bars over a hard-hitting trap beat, with honest lyricism detailing the pressures of inner-city life for a teenager. Marking the first single release from his forthcoming EP 'HIGHBERNATION', the track is accompanied by an engrossing official video shot by 5EB's close friend Archie Erskine, which premiered on tastemaker platform GRM Daily.



'HIGHBERNATION' follows his debut mixtape CHILDI5H last year, with the North Londoner building up a strong following in a short span of time, selling out his first headline show in October within 24 hours of it going on sale and receiving support from the likes of MistaJam, Kiss Fresh and Reprezent Radio.



The release of 'MoveUp' marks the start of a new chapter for one of the UK's most promising young talents.





