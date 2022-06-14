50 Cent Announces Fat Joe, Akon, Jeremih, DJ Premier, Remy Ma, And Trina For Malta Experience

Leading travel, music, and technology company Pollen (pollen.co) has announced they are teaming up with Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson for an unforgettable experience in Malta from September 22nd-26th, 2022. This one of a kind getaway called Green Light Gang will be curated by Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson while also including a wide range of activities for guests during the weekend.

The experience will be bringing the OGs to Malta, anchored by a headlining performance by the legendary 50 Cent, along with performances from Hip Hop and R&B icons Akon, Fat Joe, Heartless Crew, Jeremih, DJ Premier, Remy Ma, So Solid Crew and Trina plus other talent to be announced soon. The Green Light Gang four day / four night travel experience is much more than just concerts, there will be an outdoor cinema screening of 'Power', plenty of club parties, a boat cruise, Le Chemin Du Roi champagne brunch and VIP offerings.

Green Light Gang attendees will have their pick of hotel options, with more than 20 resorts participating in the experience, and the chance to enjoy one of the Mediterranean Sea's most iconic and historic destinations, Malta. Programming will take place across venues including the legendary nightclubs Uno, Cafe Del Mar, and The Castle.

For more information about this experience including payment plans, booking upgrades, and FAQs, visit Pollen's website to stay up-to-date with the latest in lineup, pricing, and news.