5 Seconds Of Summer Shares Video For New Single 'Wildflower'

5 Seconds of Summer (5SOS) have released the kaleidoscopic and fantastically colorful video for "Wildflower," the latest single from their new album C A L M. In an incredible burst of imagination, the visual came to life soon after the band's original video shoot was cancelled due to California's shelter-in-place order. Directed remotely by Andy DeLuca and assistant director Sarah Eiseman, "Wildflower" was shot entirely on green screen through a meticulously arranged process that involved transporting the green screen and camera to each band member's doorway in order to film their individual parts. Despite 5SOS separately quarantined, the result bears an undeniable mood of togetherness, its giddy energy intensified by images of puppies and rainbows and multi-colored daisies. With its lo-fi psychedelic effects, "Wildflower" also features playful animations that DeLuca and Eiseman learned to create specifically for the video.

Watch the video below!

Released on March 27, C A L M debuted at #2 on the Billboard 200 and at #1 on the Top Album Sales chart. Listen to the album HERE. Available on all digital platforms, their new full-length features new single, Wildflower along with the previously released singles "Easier," "Teeth," "No Shame," and "Old Me."

5SOS is the only band (not vocal group) in chart history to see its first three full-length studio albums enter the Billboard 200 at No. 1. Across their catalog, 5SOS has sold more than 9.6 million equivalent album units and sold over two million concert tickets worldwide, while cumulative streams of their songs now surpass seven billion.

The band - comprising Luke Hemmings (vocals/guitar), Michael Clifford (vocals/guitar), Calum Hood (vocals/bass) and Ashton Irwin (vocals/drums) - has been recognized with an array of prestigious accolades including an American Music Award, a People's Choice Award, two iHeartRadio Music Awards, eight MTV European Music Awards, five ARIA Awards, two APRA and two MTV Video Music Awards.





Related Articles View More Music Stories