4L Javi Releases New Single 'DoubleTree'

Everyone loves a hotel party. The Sugarhill Gang and Chingy called for all the ladies to pull up to the Holiday Inn, but today rising rapper and singer 4L Javi has other plans of taking it to the "DoubleTree."

With a clear influence of California house party rap, the Riverside native paints the scene of beautiful women and black trucks leaving his show to head straight to the hotel. Using his signature smooth sound, Javi reminds his special guests why he surpasses any competition over an atmospheric beat backed by 808s and snaps.

Alongside the release, Javi announces that he will be performing an all-ages event at The Observatory OC on Saturday, April 8th. The event is hosted by Rosecrans LIVE and will showcase Javi alongside Lil Vada, Big $wift, Thirty2, and other surprise special guests.

4L Javi has been steadily increasing his visibility and brand since he began his career in 2018 with his debut project, No Sleep. Javi started '4L' with longtime friend Thirty2, and the two describe it as a group of people and a lifestyle. Javi says, "4L means everything is for life. Not just music related, with anything we do, the hustle and passion of whatever you want to do."

After receiving comparisons to Kalan.frfr, Blxst, and MCM Raymond, 4L Javi looks to pave his way in the industry by putting Riverside on the map. After delivering hits like "Models," "Playboy," and "Valabasas" which earned him praise from Pitchfork, FADER, UPROXX Sessions, HotNewHipHop, and over 8 million streams across all digital platforms, Javi shows a tenacity that will have him doing just that in no time.

Listen to the new single here:

PHOTO CREDIT: Sydney Gonzalez