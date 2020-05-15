3LAU Collaborator Rijell Releases 'Mesmerized' Single

Electronic pop artist Rijell has released his latest single, 'Mesmerized' on the 15th of May via Aureon Records.

Listen below!

The single premiered via Aesthetic Magazine as well as Youtube channel Reveral Music. Rijell's previous single, 'One Chance' was featured in CLASH Magazine shortly following its release. Having previously worked with renowned artists such as 3LAU, Starkillers, Domeno and UNEK, Rijell is no newcomer to the scene, having released 8 singles last year alone. Rijell has been featured on the distinguished Youtube channels, Mr Shades and Cakes & Eclairs, and has collected over 1 million plays across streaming platforms. American DJ and electronic dance music producer 3LAU has been playing a remix of 'Is It Love' that Rijell has mainly worked on, in his sets for over 3 years. The young producer has also appeared on several big electronic music festival stages including Ile Soniq Festival (The Chainsmokers, Marshmello, Zedd, Skrillex), Villa Paradizo Festival (Sander Van Doorn, Thomas Gold, FTampa) and New City Gas With 3LAU (Justin Caruso and Prince Fox).

Rijell was born and raised in Montreal, Canada where he can still be found to this day. Having a mother who was fascinated by music meant that he was introduced to it, in many shapes and forms, from a young age. Taking this passion on himself, Rijell considers himself a "DIY artist" as he plays his own instruments, writes and sings his own lyrics, produces the instrumentals as well as mixing and mastering his tracks.

Still finding inspiration in music he listened to 10 years ago, Rijell closely follows Bei Maejor (Maejor Ali), Rock City and Iyaz. However, his own work sits closer in comparison to that of Empire Of The Sun meets Daft Punk as well as the French electronic stylings of Yuksek.

Taking a bold approach to a romantic single, Rijell treats his fans as he pairs his honeyed voice with upbeat soundscapes. Combining simple rhythms is multiple variations, 'Mesmerized' carries a youthful, flirty attitude. The poetic lyrics explore the complexity of getting to know someone new and the rush of excitement associated with it. Rijell's vocal delivery is emotive, creating a relatedness between listener and singer.

Speaking of the inspiration behind 'Mesmerized', Rijell tells us, "In the midst of a romance, two people are experiencing unique vibes together. And by realizing how real and sincere it could be, a confession is taking place between both of them."









