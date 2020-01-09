2nd Annual Cityfox LIVE at Avant Gardner on February 29

After a roaring entry into 2020 with a ravaging 27 hour dance marathon on New Year's Eve through New Year's Day, NYC event purveyors The Cityfox Experience are pleased to present the second edition of Cityfox LIVE on Saturday, February 29 from 10pm to 6am at East Williamsburg's multi-room event complex, Avant Gardner. After last year's successful debut, Cityfox continues to champion its premier electronic music event exclusively showcasing and celebrating the captivating art and craftsmanship of LIVE performance.

The first of its kind concept to take place in Brooklyn, Cityfox will welcome leading live house and techno acts with a number of exclusive premieres and live audiovisual sets from German techno superstar Paul Kalkbrenner, Schwarzmann (comprised of Innervision visionaries Frank Wiedemann & Henrik Schwarz), Canadian Mathew Jonson back-to-back with Italian trio Agents Of Time, Cologne's phenom Tim Engelhardt, the golden touch of Berlin's Midas 104, Cocoon mainstay Tim Green back-to-back with ebb + flow's Justin Marchacos, LA-based deep tech star Jon Charnis, classically trained violinist Seth Schwarz and more to be announced!

Produced by Reynard Productions (the crew behind Cityfox), this live-concept musical event will provide sonic waves of pleasure for analog lovers of the technical genre. Come together to witness world class producers perform legendary b2bs and original LIVE sets up close and personally in Brooklyn's biggest clubbing arena across three interactive stages and experience a truly unique and interactive night of groundbreaking music.

Cityfox LIVE

Saturday, February 29, 2020

LINEUP:

PAUL KALKBRENNER

SCHWARZMANN (FRANK WIEDEMANN & HENRIK SCHWARZ)

MATHEW JONSON B2B AGENTS OF TIME

TIM ENGELHARDT

MIDAS 104

TIM GREEN B2B JUSTIN MARCHACOS

JON CHARNIS

SETH SCHWARZ





Related Articles View More Music Stories