25th Anniversary Reissue of 'I Am Shelby Lynne' Out Today via Monument Records

In celebration of its 25th anniversary, a special reissue of GRAMMY Award-winning singer, songwriter and musician Shelby Lynne’s landmark album, I Am Shelby Lynne, is out today via Monument Records.

Stream/purchase HERE and pre-order the new limited edition vinyl HERE.

In conjunction with the anniversary, the official music videos for the album tracks “Gotta Get Back” and “Your Lies” are now available online for the first time today, after debuting on television 25 years ago.

Released in April 1999, I Am Shelby Lynne served as a major turning point and breakthrough for Lynne leading to her winning Best New Artist at the 43rd GRAMMY Awards. Produced by Bill Bottrell, the record’s impact remains felt today with NPR Music recently selecting it as one of “The 150 Greatest Albums Made By Women,” praising, “As both song interpreter and songwriter, she had a revelatory angle on self-regulated, southern-accented expression.” Additionally, The Washington Post called the album, “a thing of raw and passionate perfection,” while Stereogum praised, “Lynne forged a path not so that others would follow her, but so they could forge their own.”

Since her 1989 debut, Lynne has been named Top New Female Vocalist at the 26th Annual ACM Awards, been featured in numerous movies and TV shows (including Golden Globe-winning film, Walk The Line) and performed alongside artists such as Willie Nelson, Sheryl Crow, Kris Kristofferson, Lyle Lovett, her sister Allison Moorer and many more.

The reissue marks an exciting new phase in Lynne’s renowned career as she recently signed with Monument Records and joined forces with GRAMMY Award-winning artist Karen Fairchild. After moving back to Nashville in 2018, Lynne is currently finishing her highly-anticipated new studio album with Fairchild, Ashley Monroe and Gena Johnson. More details to be announced soon.