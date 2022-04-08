2022 Billboard Music Awards Nominations Announced

MRC and NBC today announced the finalists for the "2022 Billboard Music Awards" (BBMA), which honor the year's most successful artists in 62 categories across all genres of music.

The annual live broadcast showcases spectacular performances, unexpected collaborations, and buzzworthy pop culture moments that keep fans talking all year. Some of the most unforgettable moments of the evening take place during the presentation of both the prestigious Billboard Icon Award, which honors record-breaking artists and their impact on music, and the Billboard Change Maker Award, which honors an artist or group that speaks truth to power through their music, platform, and community.

The BBMAs will broadcast live coast-to-coast from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 15 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on NBC and stream live on Peacock.

The Weeknd leads as a finalist in 17 categories, the most of any artist this year, including Top Artist, Top Male Artist, and Top 100 Artist. His collaboration with Ariana Grande for the song "Save Your Tears (Remix)" is up for six awards.

Doja Cat is the leading female finalist with 14 categories including Top Artist, Top Female Artist, and Top Hot 100 Song. Her album "Planet Her" is up for two awards, while her song "Kiss Me More," featuring SZA is up for Top Hot 100 Song and Top Collaboration, as well as in the new Top Viral song category.

First-time finalist Olivia Rodrigo bows with recognition as a finalist in 13 categories including Top Artist, Top New Artist, Top Female Artist, and Top Hot 100 Artist. Her album "SOUR" is a finalist for Top Billboard 200 Album and her song "good 4 u" is a finalist in four categories.

The most decorated BBMA artist of all time, Drake, who holds the record with 29 wins, is up for 11 categories including Top Artist, Top Male Artist, Top Billboard 200 Artist and Top Hot 100 Artist. He's up for the Top Billboard 200 Album category for "Certified Lover Boy," along with multiple song nods.

The most decorated female BBMA artist of all time, Taylor Swift, had another banner year and is a finalist in seven categories; with her 25 previous wins, she could surpass Drake for most wins of all-time if she wins at least five this year. She's up for Top Artist and Top Female Artist, as well as for two albums in the Top Country Album category for "Fearless (Taylor's Version)" and "Red (Taylor's Version)."

Justin Bieber, the third most decorated BBMA artist with 21 previous wins, also lands amongst the top finalists as he is up for 13 categories this year including Top Male Artist, Top Hot 100 Artist, and the new Top Billboard Global 200 Artist category.

Five new categories were unveiled this year, with four based on Billboard's first authoritative global charts and one measuring viral songs. The Billboard global charts rank songs based on streams and download sales both worldwide and excluding the US. The related new categories are Top Billboard Global 200 Artist, Top Billboard Global Excl. U.S. Artist, Top Billboard Global 200 Song, and Top Billboard Global Excl U.S. Song. Ed Sheeran is a finalist in all four new global categories for artist and his song "Bad Habits," while The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber's "STAY" and The Weeknd & Ariana Grande's "Save Your Tears" are represented in both new global song categories. Olivia Rodrigo and The Weeknd are finalists across both new global artist categories.

This year's awards are based on the chart period of April 10, 2021 through March 26, 2022. "Billboard Music Awards'' finalists and winners are based on key fan interactions with music, including album and digital song sales, streaming, radio airplay, and social engagement, tracked by Billboard and its data partners, including Luminate.

For more than 30 years, the BBMAs have celebrated music's greatest achievements, honoring the hottest names in music today. Unique among music awards shows, finalists are determined by performance on the Billboard Charts. Since 1940, the Billboard Charts have been the go-to guide for ranking the popularity of artists, songs, and albums, and are the ultimate measure of success in music.

ARTIST AWARDS

Top Artist

Doja Cat

Drake

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

Top New Artist

GIVĒON

Masked Wolf

Olivia Rodrigo

Pooh Shiesty

The Kid LAROI

Top Male Artist

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Lil Nas X

The Weeknd

Top Female Artist

Adele

Doja Cat

Dua Lipa

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

Top Duo/Group

BTS

Glass Animals

Imagine Dragons

Migos

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)

Top Billboard 200 Artist

Adele

Drake

Juice WRLD

Morgan Wallen

Taylor Swift

Top Hot 100 Artist

Doja Cat

Drake

Justin Bieber

Olivia Rodrigo

The Weeknd

Top Streaming Songs Artist

Doja Cat

Drake

Lil Nas X

Olivia Rodrigo

The Weeknd

Top Song Sales Artist

Adele

BTS

Dua Lipa

Ed Sheeran

Walker Hayes

Top Radio Songs Artist

Doja Cat

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Olivia Rodrigo

The Weeknd

Top Billboard Global 200 Artist (NEW)

Doja Cat

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Olivia Rodrigo

The Weeknd

Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Artist (NEW)

BTS

Dua Lipa

Ed Sheeran

Olivia Rodrigo

The Weeknd

Top Tour

Eagles (Hotel California Tour)

Genesis (The Last Domino? Tour)

Green Day, Fall Out Boy & Weezer (The Hella Mega Tour)

Harry Styles (Love on Tour)

The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour)

Top R&B Artist

Doja Cat

GIVĒON

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)

Summer Walker

The Weeknd

Top R&B Male Artist

GIVĒON

Khalid

The Weeknd

Top R&B Female Artist

Doja Cat

Summer Walker

SZA

Top R&B Tour

Bruno Mars (Bruno Mars at Park MGM)

Omarion & Bow Wow (The Millennium Tour 2021)

Usher (The Vegas Residency)

Top Rap Artist

Drake

Juice WRLD

Lil Baby

Moneybagg Yo

Polo G

Top Rap Male Artist

Drake

Juice WRLD

Polo G

Top Rap Female Artist

Cardi B

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion

Top Rap Tour

J. Cole (The Off-Season Tour)

Lil Baby (The Back Outside Tour)

Omarion & Bow Wow (The Millennium Tour 2021)

Top Country Artist

Chris Stapleton

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Taylor Swift

Walker Hayes

Top Country Male Artist

Chris Stapleton

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Top Country Female Artist

Carrie Underwood

Miranda Lambert

Taylor Swift

Top Country Duo/Group

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Zac Brown Band

Top Country Tour

Chris Stapleton (All-American Road Show Tour)

Eric Church (Gather Again Tour)

Luke Bryan (Proud To Be Right Here Tour)

Top Rock Artist

Glass Animals

Imagine Dragons

Machine Gun Kelly

Måneskin

twenty one pilots

Top Rock Tour

Genesis (The Last Domino? Tour)

Green Day, Fall Out Boy & Weezer (The Hella Mega Tour)

The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour)

Top Latin Artist

Bad Bunny

Farruko

Kali Uchis

KAROL G

Rauw Alejandro

Top Latin Male Artist

Bad Bunny

Farruko

Rauw Alejandro

Top Latin Female Artist

Kali Uchis

KAROL G

ROSALÍA

Top Latin Duo/Group

Calibre 50

Eslabon Armado

Grupo Firme

Top Latin Tour

Bad Bunny (El Último Tour Del Mundo)

Enrique Iglesias & Ricky Martin (Live in Concert)

Los Bukis (Una Historia Cantada Tour)

Top Dance/Electronic Artist

Calvin Harris

David Guetta

Lady Gaga

Marshmello

Tiësto

Top Christian Artist

Carrie Underwood

Elevation Worship

for KING & COUNTRY

Lauren Daigle

Ye

Top Gospel Artist

CeCe Winans

Elevation Worship

Kirk Franklin

Maverick City Music

Ye

ALBUM AWARDS

Top Billboard 200 Album

Adele "30"

Doja Cat "Planet Her"

Drake "Certified Lover Boy"

Morgan Wallen "Dangerous: The Double Album"

Olivia Rodrigo "SOUR"

Top Soundtrack

"Arcane League of Legends"

"Encanto"

"In The Heights"

"Sing 2"

"tick, tick...BOOM!"

Top R&B Album

Doja Cat "Planet Her"

GIVĒON "When It's All Said And Done...Take Time"

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) "An Evening With Silk Sonic"

Summer Walker "Still Over It"

The Weeknd "Dawn FM"

Top Rap Album

Drake "Certified Lover Boy"

Moneybagg Yo "A Gangsta's Pain"

Rod Wave "SoulFly"

The Kid LAROI "F*CK LOVE"

Ye "Donda"

Top Country Album

Florida Georgia Line "Life Rolls On"

Lee Brice "Hey World"

Taylor Swift "Fearless (Taylor's Version)"

Taylor Swift "Red (Taylor's Version)"

Walker Hayes "Country Stuff: The Album"

Top Rock Album

AJR "OK ORCHESTRA"

Coldplay "Music Of The Spheres"

Imagine Dragons "Mercury - Act 1"

John Mayer "Sob Rock"

twenty one pilots "Scaled And Icy"

Top Latin Album

Eslabon Armado "Corta Venas"

J Balvin "JOSE"

Kali Uchis "Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios) ∞"

KAROL G "KG0516"

Rauw Alejandro "VICE VERSA"

Top Dance/Electronic Album

C418 "Minecraft - Volume Alpha"

FKA twigs "CAPRISONGS"

ILLENIUM "Fallen Embers"

Porter Robinson "Nurture"

RÜFÜS DU SOL "Surrender"

Top Christian Album

Carrie Underwood "My Savior"

CeCe Winans "Believe For It"

Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music "Old Church Basement"

Phil Wickham "Hymn Of Heaven"

Ye "Donda"

Top Gospel Album

CeCe Winans "Believe For It"

Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music "Old Church Basement"

Maverick City Music "Jubilee: Juneteenth Edition"

Maverick City Music & UPPERROOM "move your heart."

Ye "Donda"

SONG AWARDS

Top Hot 100 Song

Doja Cat ft. SZA "Kiss Me More"

Dua Lipa "Levitating"

Olivia Rodrigo "good 4 u"

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber "STAY"

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande "Save Your Tears"

Top Streaming Song

Dua Lipa "Levitating"

Glass Animals "Heat Waves"

Olivia Rodrigo "good 4 u"

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber "STAY"

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande "Save Your Tears"

Top Selling Song

BTS "Butter"

BTS "Permission to Dance"

Dua Lipa "Levitating"

Ed Sheeran "Bad Habits"

Walker Hayes "Fancy Like"

Top Radio Song

Dua Lipa "Levitating"

Ed Sheeran "Bad Habits"

Olivia Rodrigo "good 4 u"

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber "STAY"

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande "Save Your Tears"

Top Collaboration

Doja Cat ft. SZA "Kiss Me More"

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & GIVĒON "Peaches"

Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow "INDUSTRY BABY"

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber "STAY"

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande "Save Your Tears"

Top Billboard Global 200 Song (NEW)

Dua Lipa "Levitating"

Ed Sheeran "Bad Habits"

Olivia Rodrigo "good 4 u"

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber "STAY"

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande "Save Your Tears"

Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Song (NEW)

BTS "Butter"

Ed Sheeran "Bad Habits"

Lil Nas X "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)"

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber "STAY"

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande "Save Your Tears"

Top Viral Song (NEW)

Doja Cat ft. SZA "Kiss Me More"

GAYLE "abcdefu"

Glass Animals "Heat Waves"

Masked Wolf "Astronaut In The Ocean"

Walker Hayes "Fancy Like"

Top R&B Song

Doja Cat & The Weeknd "You Right"

GIVĒON "Heartbreak Anniversary"

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & GIVĒON "Peaches"

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) "Leave The Door Open"

WizKid ft. Justin Bieber & Tems "Essence"

Top Rap Song

Drake ft. 21 Savage, Project Pat "Knife Talk"

Drake ft. Future & Young Thug "Way 2 Sexy"

Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow "INDUSTRY BABY"

Masked Wolf "Astronaut In The Ocean"

Polo G "RAPSTAR"

Top Country Song

Chris Stapleton "You Should Probably Leave"

Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood "If I Didn't Love You"

Jordan Davis ft. Luke Bryan "Buy Dirt"

Luke Combs "Forever After All"

Walker Hayes "Fancy Like"

Top Rock Song

Coldplay X BTS "My Universe"

Elle King & Miranda Lambert "Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)"

Imagine Dragons "Follow You"

Måneskin "Beggin'"

THE ANXIETY: WILLOW & Tyler Cole "Meet Me At Our Spot"

Top Latin Song

Aventura x Bad Bunny "Volví"

Bad Bunny "Yonaguni"

Farruko "Pepas"

Kali Uchis "telepatía"

Rauw Alejandro "Todo De Ti"

Top Dance/Electronic Song

Elton John & Dua Lipa "Cold Heart - PNAU Remix"

Farruko "Pepas"

Regard x Troye Sivan x Tate McRae "You"

Tiësto "The Business"

Travis Scott & HVME "Goosebumps"

Top Christian Song

Anne Wilson "My Jesus"

Ye "Hurricane"

Ye "Moon"

Ye "Off The Grid"

Ye "Praise God"

Top Gospel Song

Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music ft. Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine "Jireh"

Ye "Hurricane"

Ye "Moon"

Ye "Off The Grid"

Ye "Praise God"