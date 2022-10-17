2 Chainz To Host Amazon Music Live Concert Series

Amazon Music announced Amazon Music Live, a not-to-be-missed new weekly livestreamed concert series featuring the biggest artists performing their latest hits live, hosted by Grammy-winning hip-hop icon 2 Chainz. Airing on Prime Video following Thursday Night Football, music and sports fans will come together for Thursday night's new destination for the hottest new releases to come to life. Watch a sneak peek of Amazon Music Live here.

Streamed live from Los Angeles, Amazon Music Live premieres October 27 with musical guest Lil Baby, who will perform cuts off his recently released album, It's Only Me, as well as fan-favorites and chart-topping hits. On November 3, three-time Grammy winner Megan Thee Stallion will grace the Amazon Music Live stage, and on November 10, country music superstar Kane Brown will treat fans to songs from his new album Different Man and more. Even more epic performances will be announced in the weeks to come.

"Whether you're a sports fan waiting for the first football game of the week, or a music fan staying up late to hear the latest drop from your favorite artist, Thursday is the biggest night for entertainment," said Kirdis Postelle, global head of artist marketing of Amazon Music. "With Amazon Music Live, we've created a new, can't-miss series for fans to experience the most exciting new music together. For artists, this show represents a massive new stage to share their music with fans after Thursday Night Football-the biggest game of the week, airing live on Prime Video."

In addition to hosting Amazon Music Live, 2 Chainz will interview each night's performing artist during Thursday Night Football shoulder programming, providing fans with unprecedented access to their favorite artists. Each concert will be available for fans to stream live around the world on Prime Video and will also be available to stream on-demand for a limited time.

"Every Thursday night, I'm bringing the biggest and the brightest stars in music to the Amazon Music Live stage in Los Angeles," said 2 Chainz. "We have the people that are influencing the culture and have carved their own unique path in music, like Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion, and Kane Brown. Amazon Music Live is the only place to be for the official Thursday turn up!"

Each week's performance will be filmed in front of a live audience and attendance to the show will be facilitated through live events company DICE, by invitation only. Additional Amazon Music Live guests will be revealed periodically throughout the season. For more information visit here.

