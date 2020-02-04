2 Chainz Drops New Single 'New Levels New Devils'

It's Tuesday and T.R.U.'s Worl is up for the fourth installment of #TRUSdays with a new single and visual - "New Levels New Devils," produced by Hood Famous. Watch the visual below.



"New Levels New Devils" is a follow up to Skooly's "How I Feel" remix featuring NoCap and Quando Rondo, with the visual directed by HDotRoss. Previous #TRUsday drops have included Sleepy Rose's rambunctious "Woo" and the Off White-inspired "Virgil Discount" by Skooly and 2 Chainz. These weekly #TRUsdays have been building anticipation for T.R.U.'s upcoming compilation, No Face No Case due February 7th.

2 Chainz took to Instagram last week to highlight the upcoming album's creative direction. Hot New Hip Hop describes the announcement post as it "finds each member embodying the album title in a literal sense. Last but not least comes the album cover, which depicts the five rappers standing as a united, albeit incognito, front."

Worl has been buzzing in the streets of Southeast Atlanta with tracks like "Insomnia," "YAMS," and "By the Coast" from his Went Broke From Buying Dreams mixtape that saw fans lining up outside his public housing neighborhood to purchase physical copies. His latest mixtape Generally Speaking is out now featuring single "Village," "Give My All" and the 2 Chainz-assisted "Tell Me." The "street activist" is known locally for his "No Child Left Behind" initiative in his 4 Seasons neighborhood that hosts holiday events for at-risk and abandoned youth.

"If we can get our music across to just one person, they will hopefully feel it in their hearts," he remarks. "I'm really believing in myself and the people around me. You can hear the pain in my music. It's real. I'd love it if audiences just want to hear more."

Watch the visual here:





