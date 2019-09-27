2 Chainz Acquires Stake in Atlanta's A3C Festival & Conference

A3C has announced that GRAMMY® Award-winning recording artist Tauheed "2 Chainz" Epps has purchased a stake in the world-famous A3C Festival & Conference and is now part of the ownership group. The festival, which is celebrating its 15th year, has brought thousands from around the world to Atlanta each year to discover, network and learn from the innovators, entrepreneurs and artists that drive the culture forward. Earlier this year, Paul Judge Media Group and The Gathering Spot acquired A3C and since have created a brand new experience for the festival and conference goers. Dr. Paul Judge has collaborated with 2 Chainz in the past, bridging the gap between tech and culture, through events with one of Paul's tech startups.

" A3C has always been one of the most important places for artists to show off their creative ideas and to learn business moves," states 2 Chainz. "I've moved from artist to being inside the owner's box. I'm excited to be co-owner and to help shape A3C over the next decade to be the biggest festival on the planet--the festival for the future".

2 Chainz will be a creative curator and business advisor involved with curating panels and artist lineups along with developing the overall experience of A3C. This year he will be the closing keynote on Saturday October 12 in a fireside chat with the legendary Dapper Dan.

This year's A3C features over 300 speakers, 150 sessions, 500 music artists and 50 different events. Other speakers including Gary Vee, T.I., Bozoma Saint John, Mike Will Made-It and Charlamagne Tha God as well as music performances from Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Keed, Lil Gotit, Mr. Eazi, Pink Sweat$, Just Blaze, Skooly, yasiin bey, Rakim, Big Daddy Kane, E-40 and YG for an unforgettable week in Atlanta, celebrating all things hip-hop. It will take plac e on October 8-13, 2019 at The Atlanta Convention Center at AmericasMart and our featured concert series will take place at Center Stage, The Masquerade and The Tabernacle.

"I'm passionate about bringing together Atlanta's colleges, companies and culture and A3C is becoming the go to event for being part of that combination," said Dr. Paul Judge. "I'm thrilled to welcome 2 Chainz to the ownership group. Ever since I've known Chainz, his creativity, team and entrepreneurship skills have repeatedly proven to be world class. Together we'll open new doors in the intersection of technology and culture."

"We each have a unique approach to building community," said Ryan Wilson, co-founder and chief executive officer of The Gathering Spot. "Together we'll leverage this power to bring a fresh, exciting and culturally appealing offering to our great city and its visitors for years to come."

A3C is a music, tech, film & culture festival and conference held in Atlanta, Georgia from October 8-13, 2019. A3C has grown from a local hip-hop showcase to one of the most important cultural events of the year. A3C brings together entrepreneurs, artists and creatives for an invaluable week of sessions, shows and unforgettable events, to empower the next generation of disruptors. The A3C ownership group includes 2 Chainz, Paul Judge Media Group and The Gathering Spot.





Related Articles View More Music Stories