12AM & Jutes Unleash Spring Breakers-Inspired Video for 'Ski Mask'

Prolific alternative Pop, Hip Hop, and R&B artist 12AM taps Jutes for his latest single "Ski Mask" out now via Sony Music Canada. The new heat arrives with a Spring Breakers-inspired video co-directed by 12AM himself and Chris Villa (Post Malone, Tyla Yaweh).

The hard-hitting track encompasses infectiously melodic vocals escorted by 12AM's ability to captivate audiences with his storytelling prowess. With lyrics outlining love and what can be put on the line to keep it, "Ski Mask" is one of many chapters to come.

"Me and Jutes have been wanting to put out a song for so long together but we had to have the right one..... we made a couple records here and there but once I freestyled the hook for Ski Mask we both knew this was the one. He laid his verse down and bodied it and it made me step my game up on my verse," explains 12AM.

"12 played me just the hook and said, yep this the 1. I went in, recorded my verse in 15 mins, it just came out mad easy, showed him and he went crazy for it. Definitely feels good to finally have a track together. We've lived together and been grinding this music s together for so long and never released a song together but it was worth the wait," Jutes adds.

On the making of the video, 12AM also notes, "I've always been super hands on with everything I do. I was directing my own music videos in high school and just always had a vision for it. Chris and I work easy together and I've learned a lot from him from doing multiple videos and he let me do my thing for this one. He had ideas, I had ideas, and we met in the middle but when I wasn't in the shots I loved being behind the camera and having my vision come to life."

"Ski Mask" arrives as a follow up to "come over" and "Voices" whose success resulted in early rotation on Apple Radio 1, premieres with Travis Mills and media coverage from cultural tastemaker Lyrical Lemonade, among others. Adding to mainstream radio and media coverage, praise for upcoming releases can be seen on social media from artists such as Travis Barker, Tyla Yaweh, and Elijah Woods.

Los Angeles-based, Ottawa native Matthew Dubois better known as 12AM is an emerging alternative R&B singer stemming from the ever-expanding Canadian music scene.

Earning love from streaming platforms and radio alike, 12AM's releases have landed consistent debuts on new music playlists in the US and Canada, garnering early support in rotation on Apple Music 1 Radio which led to premieres with Travis Mills for "love dies" and "come over." Notably 12AM boasts over 15 million streams with 6 million of those branching from viral tracks "Voices" and "come over."

No stranger to media coverage and acclaim from tastemakers, praise can be seen coming from industry key players such as Lyrical Lemonade who said "12AM has been having a massive year without being able to tour, the Canadian [and LA-based] artist has an innate ability to craft big choruses which is why more and more artists are tapping in to use his melodic talents."

A prolific storyteller, 12AM consistently writes for other artists as well as himself. 12AM can be seen frequently working with Elijah Woods and Omer Fedi (Kid Laroi "Without You"), (24kGoldn & Iann Dior "Mood") and (Lil Nas X "Montero") also regularly working with producers Midi Jones, Bizness Boi, and NGHT NGHT. Apart from writing and making music, 12AM has an extensive touring background, in his most recent run touring North America with Souly Had, 12AM completed over 30 show dates on a single tour amassing sold out venues in Salt Lake City and Toronto. Touring accolades include dates with Internet Money, Iann Dior, Jez Dior, 24kGoldn, Jutes, and Trevor Daniel. A one-of-a-kind artist, 12AM's passion and pain shine through his music-making and unique narrative ability.

With highly anticipated upcoming releases with Travis Barker, Jutes, and Pyrex, paired with the heavy hitting management team of Tes Siyoum (Tyla Yaweh) and Alec Strasmore (ex-Post Malone), 12AM is creating the pathway for a summer 2021 takeover. 12AM's repertoire is only at its inception, the future looks incredibly bright for the multifaceted and highly talented singer.

Watch here: