James Robert Webb To Release Self-Titled Album

Country crooner James Robert Webb is gearing up to release his newest and best work to date, a self-titled LP, James Robert Webb. Webb worked with GRAMMY award-winning, iconic producer Buddy Cannon (Kenny Chesney, Willie Nelson, Reba McEntire) for his self-titled album. Having seen success with multiple singles off this album already, including "Now We're Gettin' Somewhere," "Tulsa Time," "April May" and "Think About It,'' Webb is ready for the rest to come to life. Pre-save the album here.



"Tulsa Time" has been in rotation on SiriusXM Willie's Roadhouse since its release in November.



"When I was asked to produce James Robert Webb's new record I did a little research and found I really liked his singing. Then we had a meeting and he showed me some of his new songs which I liked a lot and he liked songs I played for him. So we made a record and I'm really proud of it. It's good listening," said Buddy Cannon.



"Now We're Gettin' Somewhere" peaked at No. 24 on the Music Row Country Breakout Chart and No. 43 on Billboard Indicator Chart.



Joby Phillips at WCEN-FM in Saginaw, Mich. said "each song we get from James Robert Webb is better than the song before. 'April May' is certainly his best single yet. It sounds great on the air!"



"April May" debuted on the Billboard Indicator Chart and was his 3rd consecutive top 40 single on the Music Row Country Breakout chart. It then ended the year at No. 10 on CDX's True Indie Songs of the Year 2019 chart.



"There is something about [James Robert Webb's] music, his lyrics that captivated my mother's heart. Reading more about Webb, couldn't help but know he writes what he lives. Radiologist. Husband. Father of three. Family values." - Donna Black, Medium



James Robert Webb Track Listing:

1. "Now We're Gettin' Somewhere" (Wynn Varble, Shawn Camp, Taylor Dunn)

2. "April May" (James Robert Webb)

3. "Undertow" (James Robert Webb, Alex Dooley)

4. "Good Time Waitin' To Happen" (Shelby Lee Lowe, Rob Crosby, Cody Webb)

5. "Stories To Tell" (Shelby Lee Lowe, Daniel Kleindienst, Richard Mitchell)

6. "Okfuskee Whiskey" (James Robert Webb, Matthew Shannon)

7. "I Was The One" (Bob McDill, Paul Harrison)

8. "Stealing Home" (Marla Cannon-Goodman, Casey Beathard, Donald Sampson)

9. "If I Had One Of Those" (Alex Dooley, Shelby Lee Lowe, Donnie Skaggs)

10. "Something Out Of Nothing"(James Robert Webb, Alex Dooley)

11. "Tulsa Time" (Don Williams)

12. "I Love You + Me" (James Robert Webb, Alex Dooley, Daniel Kleindienst)

13. "Think About It" (James Robert Webb, Alex Dooley, Shelby Lee Lowe)





