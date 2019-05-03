Hayden James and NAATIONS Join Forces For New Single NOWHERE TO GO

Back into the hearts and headphones of admirers worldwide, Australia's beloved producer Hayden James returns to announce his debut album Between Us, set for release on June 14 via Future Classic. In anticipation of the momentous release, Hayden today shares his latest single "Nowhere To Go", giving a taste of what his debut album has in store for eager fans.

After bursting onto the scene in 2013, fans have long-awaited the first full-length release from Hayden James, with Between Us set to hit the airwaves in June 2019. Off the back of a huge 2018 - thanks to the platinum-accredited "Just Friends" and more recent hit single "Better Together" - Between Us is the culmination of more than six years of finessing the unique and authentic Hayden James sound, which has amassed more than 250 million streams worldwide across his previous singles and debut EP.

Driven by a deeply addictive bassline, the album's lead single "Nowhere To Go" is another exceptional creation from Hayden, further solidifying his signature brand of summer-infused house. Mastering moments of softly-focused synths, groove-laden bass and electronic pop melodies, audiences will once again be moved by his infectious energy. Collaborating with NAATIONS (Nicky Night Time & Nat Dunn), "Nowhere To Go" champions Dunn's powerful vocals as their own instrumental force, leaving fans hooked.

"I met Nicky & Nat (NAATIONS) last year in LA. I played them a bunch of demos I'd been working on and one just clicked. I'd written it the night before and Nat & Nicky came with an incredible top line that just fit perfectly! This song has always had a big summer vibe for me, I feel a sense of freedom and hope and the notion of 'you only live once' so make the most of it... 'we ain't got no better place to go, doesn't matter cause I know you'". Hayden James

This winter, Hayden is heading back on the road for a string of highly anticipated festival dates including Splendour in the Grass, Curve Ball, For Shore and Why Not Darwin.

He will also be taking Between Us to audiences around the country this spring, with a brand-new production and sure to be memorable surprises. More details to follow.

Since first impressing listeners and critics alike with "Permission to Love" and his self-titled debut EP that followed, Hayden James has garnered worldwide acclaim and gained a loyal following. His latest three releases "Better Together", "Just Friends" and "Numb" achieved platinum certification and his tour featuring custom-created production has consistently sold out multiple shows and festivals across Australia, the U.S and Europe.

Back today with his newest hit, "Nowhere To Go" marks the beginning of Hayden James' takeover in 2019, filling the airwaves with an endless summer anthem. With his debut album Between Us on the way and a massive national tour locked in, there is nowhere to go but up for Hayden James as he continues to become one of Australia's greatest electronic music exports.





