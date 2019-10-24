Bryony Jarman-Pinto Releases 'Sweet Sweet (Wu-Lu Remix)' via Tru Thoughts

Bryony Jarman-Pinto releases "Sweet Sweet (Wu-Lu Remix)" today, an innovative reworking of the Cage and Aviary track from multi-instrumentalist and producer Wu-Lusees. Blending a mystical essence of vocals taken from the original with futuristic broken beats that bounce between the worlds of Jazz and Hip-Hop, the Brixton-based artist transposes the track into another realm.



Sitting alongside the remix, the original version of "Sweet Sweet" highlights the soft, melodic nature at the heart of Bryony Jarman-Pinto's releases. Matched with the resilience and optimism deeply rooted in Jarman-Pinto's work, these virtues come to a head on "Sweet Sweet", a track written for her nephew. Through touching on the issues he and younger generations may face in the future, the song ultimately celebrates the joy and innocence around his birth and of youth. These themes are echoed in the video for the track.



Sophisticated songwriting is brought to life with Bryony's harmonious vocals, layered with jazz, soul and elements of folk, creating a melodic sound that has charmed KCRW, Earmilk, CLASH, The Telegraph, Bandcamp, PopMattersand all across BBC Radio.





