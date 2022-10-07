Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Visit DORNEY PARK in Allentown, Pa. for the “Halloween Haunt” and “The Great Pumpkin Fest”

“Halloween Haunt” and “The Great Pumpkin Fest” at Dorney Park

Register for Food + Wine News

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 07, 2022  
Visit DORNEY PARK in Allentown, Pa. for the “Halloween Haunt” and “The Great Pumpkin Fest”

Dorney Park's Halloween Haunt has returned with sinister transformation, turning the theme park into a scream park filled with Halloween attractions that offer unforgettable thrills and unspeakable horrors. This year, Halloween Haunt offers seven haunted mazes, each with its own frightening theme in a standalone experience, plus four scare zones, where guests encounter midways that have been completely transformed with ghoulish monsters and rampant scares.

Broadwayworld had the pleasure of visiting Dorney Park for VIP Night and enjoyed all the excitement of their fabulous fall festivities with food, frights, rides, entertainment and fun.

Our readers will like to know that Family-friendly Halloween fun with Snoopy and the Peanuts characters is featured at Dorney Park with their The Great Pumpkin Fest. There are scare-free attractions, live shows, trick-or-treating, costume contests for your little ones and more. The Great Pumpkin Fest is included with admission to the park on Saturdays and Sundays through October 31.

Visit DORNEY PARK in Allentown, Pa. for the “Halloween Haunt” and “The Great Pumpkin Fest”

About Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom
Since 1884, Dorney Park has been the place families and friends have come to gather for a day of FUN. With more than 60 rides, shows, attractions, an area made just for kids, and a waterpark, Dorney Park has AMAZING fun for everyone. Only at Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom will you find the most exciting and thrilling things to do in Allentown, PA, with over 60 world-class rides, one of the northeast's largest waterparks, live entertainment, thrills for the little ones at Planet Snoopy, and amusement park favorite foods including a build-your-own funnel cake bar. Family-friendly special events will keep you coming back for new ways to play all season long.

For more information on Dorney Parks exciting attractions, tickets, and hours, visit: https://www.dorneypark.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Dorney Park




From This Author - Marina Kennedy

Marina P. Kennedy's writing career led her from freelancing opportunities in New Jersey and New York to writing for Broadwayworld.com where she covers entertainment, the culinary scen... (read more about this author)


TailGate Brooklyn Outdoor Sports Bar and Upcoming EventsTailGate Brooklyn Outdoor Sports Bar and Upcoming Events
October 6, 2022

Located in the heart of Williamsburg, TailGate Brooklyn is an outdoor sports bar created for NY sports enthusiasts to watch their favorite teams in a laid-back al fresco environment.
Interview: Dan F. Sims in R.L. Stine's GOOSEBUMPS The Musical at The Growing StageInterview: Dan F. Sims in R.L. Stine's GOOSEBUMPS The Musical at The Growing Stage
October 6, 2022

Broadwayworld interviewed Dan F. Sims who plays the role of Zeke Matthews in the upcoming show, R.L Stine's 'Goosebumps The Musical' at The Growing Stage in Netcong.
Celebrate National Coming Out Day with Chambord and Trinity the TuckCelebrate National Coming Out Day with Chambord and Trinity the Tuck
October 5, 2022

In celebration of National Coming Out Day on October 11th, join Trinity the Tuck and Chambord at The Duplex for the brand’s inaugural Chords of Chambord event. A night to celebrate LGBTQ+ voices- literally. Trinity will be hosting an incredible evening with Karaoke and cocktails for a cause. 
Review: FALL FOR DANCE Thrills at New York City CenterReview: FALL FOR DANCE Thrills at New York City Center
October 5, 2022

Fall for Dance, one of NYC’s premier dance festivals, had performances from 9/21 to 10/2 at New York City Center.
APERTURE CELLARS-Barrel Fermented Sauvignon Blanc is a Crowd PleaserAPERTURE CELLARS-Barrel Fermented Sauvignon Blanc is a Crowd Pleaser
October 5, 2022

There is something special about Aperture Cellars wine that can give you satisfaction, elegance and complexity throughout every season.