Visit DORNEY PARK in Allentown, Pa. for the “Halloween Haunt” and “The Great Pumpkin Fest”

Dorney Park's Halloween Haunt has returned with sinister transformation, turning the theme park into a scream park filled with Halloween attractions that offer unforgettable thrills and unspeakable horrors. This year, Halloween Haunt offers seven haunted mazes, each with its own frightening theme in a standalone experience, plus four scare zones, where guests encounter midways that have been completely transformed with ghoulish monsters and rampant scares.

Broadwayworld had the pleasure of visiting Dorney Park for VIP Night and enjoyed all the excitement of their fabulous fall festivities with food, frights, rides, entertainment and fun.

Our readers will like to know that Family-friendly Halloween fun with Snoopy and the Peanuts characters is featured at Dorney Park with their The Great Pumpkin Fest. There are scare-free attractions, live shows, trick-or-treating, costume contests for your little ones and more. The Great Pumpkin Fest is included with admission to the park on Saturdays and Sundays through October 31.

About Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom

Since 1884, Dorney Park has been the place families and friends have come to gather for a day of FUN. With more than 60 rides, shows, attractions, an area made just for kids, and a waterpark, Dorney Park has AMAZING fun for everyone. Only at Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom will you find the most exciting and thrilling things to do in Allentown, PA, with over 60 world-class rides, one of the northeast's largest waterparks, live entertainment, thrills for the little ones at Planet Snoopy, and amusement park favorite foods including a build-your-own funnel cake bar. Family-friendly special events will keep you coming back for new ways to play all season long.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Dorney Park