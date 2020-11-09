Virtual Thanksgiving-Themed Cooking Class With Nordo Executive Chef Erin Brindley

Pre-funk your Thanksgiving dinner with Nordo Executive Chef Erin Brindley on Wednesday, November 25, 2020.

Pre-funk your Thanksgiving dinner with Nordo Executive Chef Erin Brindley on Wednesday, November 25, 2020. Everything but the Turkey covers how to make the perfect apple pie and three dinner sides to get you ready for the big turkey day.

Best of all, no shopping required! Kits are available for no-contact delivery to Seattle area residents and include all the ingredients needed to make the recipes covered in class. Or, you can choose to shop yourself with a class-only purchase option.

At 6:00 p.m on the 25th, the class begins with a leisurely pie tutorial. Once the pies are in the oven and the clock strikes 7:00 p.m., the class gets cookin'. The class covers the following:

Chef Brindley's Mom's Apple Pie

Stuffing Bread Pudding (like bread pudding and stuffing had a savory baby)

Orange Ginger Cranberry Sauce

And, Chef promises to have long philosophical talks about gravy

"My mom had a bakery in New York City and for years every Wednesday before Thanksgiving we baked dozens and dozens of pies for people to take to their festivities. I loved the Wednesday before tradition as much as Thanksgiving proper. This year, most folks won't have their traditional Thanksgiving, so I'm really excited to share the smells and buzz of that Wednesday before with people. It will feel like a huge gathering over the interwaves," said Chef Brindley. "After polling friends about what they're looking for in a Thankgsiving-themed class (other than gravy...we need the turkey for that!), I came up with this class that has the classics with a little something extra. And we'll definitely talk about gravy!"

The stuffing taught in class is a richer and more delicious version of a classic stuffing. And, while that cooks, we'll make fresh cranberry sauce with orange and ginger. Then, topping it off with Chef's favorite side, Cardamom Carroty Carrots (carrots cooked in carrot juice and butter). Purchase a delivery kit and all the ingredients needed for class will arrive on your doorstep by Wednesday afternoon. Live outside of the delivery area, or love shopping for your own ingredients? No problem! Choose the class-only option and you'll receive the shopping list and recipes by November 18th. "While you're online upgrade your stuffing with Uli's Sausage and a Thanksgiving Wine Kit," Brindley added. "We want your Thanksgiving to be worry-free; join us Wednesday, so all you have to do on Thursday is make your turkey and watch the parade."

The class will be held via Zoom. *Zero-contact delivery available locally only WHEN: Wednesday, November 25, 2020 6:00 p.m. - pie time 7:00 p.m. - official class starts *If 6:00 p.m. is too early a start, the whole class is recorded so you can go back and make the pie on your own time.

Tickets are $75.00; includes ingredients for all the recipes covered in class and no-contact delivery $25.00; includes shopping list and recipes in advance of class (on or before November 18) Purchase online

