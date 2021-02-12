VEDGEco Gives 1,000 Plant-Based Food Boxes to Independent Restaurants

VEDGEco, the first nationwide wholesaler of 100% plant-based food, wants to help independent restaurants try plant-based options that could boost their revenue by giving away 1,000 plant-based boxes filled with delicious, plant-based ingredients.

"Adding plant-based products to menus is proven to help increase foot traffic and sales," says Trevor Hitch, founder and CEO of VEDGEco. "During these very difficult times, we wanted to do our part to make it easy and risk-free for independent restaurants to try plant-based ingredients and expand their menu offerings."

The first 1,000 independent restaurants to sign up for a free VEDGEco Plus wholesale account and fill out a short application form will receive $125 worth of store credit uploaded to their VEDGEco account. The store credit can be used on any VEDGEco food items, so restaurants can build their own custom boxes and try the products that they want.

VEDGEco offers a wide selection of well-known and hard-to-find plant-based brands including ForA: Butter, a Michelin chef recommended butter alternative; Impossible Burgers; The BE-Hive plant-based meats and cheeses; JUST Egg; Tofurky; Alpha Foods; and more. Products are sold in bulk sizes and at wholesale prices to serve the independent restaurant and food industry, as well as consumers.

About VEDGEco

VEDGEco, the first nationwide wholesaler of 100% plant-based foods, is on a mission to enable freedom of food choice at meal-time. Available to restaurants, other food service industry businesses, and consumers across the U.S., VEDGEco ships its carefully curated selection of versatile, plant-based products in foam-free, recyclable, and compostable packaging for as little environmental impact as possible. Visit VEDGEco.com to learn more.

Photo: Courtesy of VEDGEco