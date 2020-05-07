The Cassata Family Donates 1000 N95 Facemasks, 100 Meals and $15,000 to Huntington Hospital

On Tuesday May 5, 2020 Rosario S. Cassata, President and Trustee of The Cassata Foundation along with his wife Carolyn, made a donation to Huntington Hospital of 1000 N95 face masks to the medical personnel, provided 100 meals from NY Panini to the employees and staff, and made a monetary donation of $15,000 dedicated to his personal doctor, Dr. Chandok.

Huntington, New York has been extremely hard hit by COVID-19 and the entire Staff of Huntington Hospital has been on the front lines defending and fighting the coronavirus battle every day.

Mr. Cassata said, "I have always had a passion to help those in need but there are times to reward those that stand out and risk their lives to help those in need."

Mr. Cassata thanked the Huntington Hospital Staff, Nurses and Doctors and all those Frontline Workers, "Thank You from the bottom of my heart you are truly our real-life Heroes."

In attendance was Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone NY, State Assemblyman Steve Stern, Dr. Fitterman, Executive Officer, Keith Friedlander, Chairman of the Board and Dr. Grosso, Chief Medical Officer and Dr. Chandok.

Also, in attendance was Father Racos from St. Elizabeth Church of Huntington who delivered a blessing to the Staff, Nurses and Doctors and Patients.





The Cassata Foundation is a family owned Not for Profit 501c Charitable Foundation which supports many local and national organizations, while personally providing donations and grants to those, especially children and young adults who may be less fortunate than others and helps them financially, academically and or with their general well-being.

