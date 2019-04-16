Thai Direct Bowls, the First Healthy, Gluten and Dairy Free Thai Restaurant in NYC

Located in the East Village, Thai Direct Bowls is the first healthy, gluten and dairy free Thai restaurant in New York City. The restaurant serves Thai bowls, Thai noodles and Thai curry, the same way Thai street food is served in Thailand. They also make and sell Thai sauce products under Thai Direct brand for cooking at home. They use non-GMO, no MSG, no preservatives and all-natural products.



Thai Direct Bowls has recently opened its first location in East Village neighborhood of Manhattan, directly across from Tompkins Square Park. It offers cozy and modern ambience with a unique Thai Giant wall art that cannot be found anywhere else in the U.S. Their creative and mouth-watering menu ranges from pre-set Thai bowls called Thai Beloved Bowls, make-your-own Thai bowls (diners choose all the ingredients), hard to find authentic Thai noodle soups and delicious Thai curries. No stir fry or fries are on the menu. Most bowls are offered at $12 per bowl. Their lunch specials are quite affordable at $9.99 per lunch bowl or two regular bowls for just $20. Their homemade sauces, the key ingredient of all Thai bowls, are for sale at $9.99 per jar. They are Thai panang, peanut, green curry, tom yum, nam tok, pad thai (or tamarind), hot salsa, chili lime, lemongrass sesame and ginger bean paste sauce. Customers can also find various Thai curry pastes here for making Thai curries at home.



Their mission is to serve healthier and authentically tasty Thai food. They hope to open two additional locations in Manhattan by early 2020 and expand to other states through franchising and selling their Thai sauces. So far, they have been receiving mostly positive reviews on major review sites and are looking to continue improving their quality of food and service.



Thai Direct Bowls is located at 131 Avenue A, New York, NY, directly across from Tompkins Square Park. Customers can dine in, take out or order online for deliveries. Take 10% off when ordering online from their website - thaidirectbowls.com. They also offer catering for your meetings and parties - the make-your-own bowl buffet is a popular choice for catering. For this upcoming Mother's Day 2019, treat all mothers at Thai Direct Bowls with special 30% discount.





