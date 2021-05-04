SKYYÂ® Vodka Unveils Innovative New Liquid Twist

With its launch in San Francisco in 1992, SKYYÂ® broke all the rules by offering the world a premium American quadruple-distilled and triple-filtered vodka, proving that quality vodka didn't have to come from overseas. Now SKYY is challenging category standards once again with an evolution of its award-winning liquid and a new, elevated packaging design.

In formulating this refresh, SKYY recognized an opportunity to enhance its liquid for a new generation of vodka drinkers who gravitate towards soda water as their go-to mixer. And so, what began as one man's mission to create the perfect martini has evolved to include the pursuit of a better vodka +soda.

That same pursuit led SKYY to explore naturally occurring elements found in the coastal waters surrounding San Francisco, discovering the unique quality that water enriched with minerals sourced from the San Francisco Bay Area could bring to vodka. These minerals impart a subtle salinity and minerality to the liquid, intended to enhance the mouthfeel and fresh taste of the vodka + soda.

"In the vodka world, filtration reigns supreme. But we think that what defines a premium liquid experience isn't what you take out of it, it's what you put into it," said Andrea Sengara, vice president of marketing of Campari America. "Inspired by the pure, clean and refreshing essence of the Pacific, SKYY Vodka is proud to return to its roots by challenging category norms to stand out in a sea of sameness."

SKYY's refreshed packaging design is also inspired by the natural beauty of the San Francisco Bay Area. The new bottle is a lighter, more natural blue tone, with ripples and ridges that reflect the waves of the Pacific Ocean. The fresh and vibrant new pack also includes a modernized, restyled white logo.

SKYY Vodka is available at retailers nationwide for a suggested retail price of $12.99 (750 ml).

About SKYY Vodka

SKYY Vodka was born in San Francisco in 1992 and is steeped with the innovative and progressive spirit of California. Conceived by a first generation American inventor looking to create the world's smoothest vodka, SKYY revolutionized vodka quality with its proprietary quadruple-distillation and triple-filtration process. SKYY Vodka is made with water enhanced by minerals, including Pacific minerals sourced from the San Francisco Bay Area, and filtered through California Limestone. Like many things that originate in San Francisco, SKYY grew from a tiny startup into what it is today. To learn more, visit SKYY.com.

About the Campari Group

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its affiliates ("Campari Group"), is a major player in the global beverage sector, trading in over 190 nations around the world with leading positions in Europe and the Americas. Campari Group was founded in 1860 and today is the sixth-largest player worldwide in the premium spirits industry. Campari Group's portfolio, with over 50 brands, spans spirits (the core business), wines, and soft drinks. Its internationally-renowned brands include AperolÂ®, Appleton EstateÂ®, CampariÂ®, SKYYÂ®, Wild TurkeyÂ®, and Grand MarnierÂ®. Headquartered in Sesto San Giovanni, Italy, Campari Group owns 22 plants worldwide and has its own distribution network in 22 countries. Campari Group employs around 4,000 people. The shares of the parent company, Davide Campari-Milano N.V. (Reuters CPRI.MI - Bloomberg CPR IM), have been listed on the Italian Stock Exchange since 2001. For more information: www.camparigroup.com. Please enjoy our brands responsibly.

