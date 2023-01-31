Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Roxy Bar-Seasonal American cuisine and live music inside classy TriBeCa Hotel

Jan. 31, 2023  
Inside the stylish Roxy Hotel New York in TriBeCa, you'll find its signature bar and restaurant, featuring an interior of impeccable design paired with a bustling atmosphere. Roxy Bar is open for weekday breakfast, dinner, happy hour, and weekend brunch. No matter when you go, you're going to have a good time.

We went for brunch on a Sunday around noon when it wasn't too busy yet. However, once 1 pm hits, the crowds start to come and this vast space can get packed with friends, families, and couples alike.

The crowds are likely coming in around this time due to the live music acts starting at 1 pm, and going until 3:30 pm, showcasing various talents in the jazz world. Expect to see anything from a cellist, pianist, or accordionist playing here, and often all together.

The dining space is unique as it's set up with large, heavy leather chairs and sofas in the area directly in front of the stage with both high-top and low-top tables closer to the back. Its brick-lined walls and dark woods add to the rich ambiance that oozes old-school New York charm. The lighting is also key. Small table lamps scattered around the space offer a cozy vibe with brighter lights directly over the stage to showcase the performances and a large skylight above presenting plenty of sunlight during the daytime.

If you want impeccable service, this is the place to go. Your server will take care of you in every possible way, never letting a water glass go empty and continuously checking in to make sure everything is up to your liking. Which definitely will be. You can even expect a manager or two to stop by at your table to ask how everything is while also making small talk, keeping things social and fun for an upscale but relaxed feel.

And the menu is for everyone's liking, especially during brunch. For those who can't stay away from the raw bar, there is everything from oysters to little neck clams and shrimp cocktail.

As for entrees, you have your choice of sweet or savory with the more traditional avocado toast and eggs benefit to the upgraded omelet stuffed with truffled fontina and lobster that will blow your mind.

But you cannot leave this place at brunch without trying the brown butter pancakes topped with banana and doused in a foster sauce. These are probably some of the best pancakes you'll ever taste. They are sweet without being sickening and don't even require the added maple sauce they come with on the side - although still taste great with it, too. Beware, they are very addicting and you'll likely finish the three stacks without even thinking about it.

You have your pick of classic brunch cocktails, such as bloody mary, Bellini, or mimosa along with a couple of signature drinks that include For Those Who Think Disco made with gin, sparkling wine, and celery bitters, along with A Hit Is A Hit made with tequila, fennel, and St. Germain, all of which can be offered as cocktails to share, serving up to four people at the table.

There's nothing like sitting back in one of these comfy chairs, sipping your brunch cocktail (or other beverage) while listening to live jazz after enjoying a decadent meal. The Roxy Bar does everything right and will make you want to come back, again and again, to try more from the menu. Or to simply order another round of those pancakes.

Roxy Bar is located in the Roxy Hotel New York at 2 Avenue of the Americas, New York, NY 10013. For menus, hours of operation, and contact, please visit https://www.roxybarnyc.com/ or call 212.519.6661.

Photos courtesy of the Roxy Hotel New York and Carissa Chesanek



