Review: Wine Flights and Live Music Served in City Winery at Pier 57

If you're looking for dinner and a show, City Winery New York City has you covered and then some. Located along the Hudson River at Pier 57 in Chelsea, City Winery is a vast venue of 32,000 square feet that includes a restaurant with a bar and winery and a stage for musical and comedic performances.

The space itself is incredible, decked out in dark, sultry hues with reclaimed wood, exposed brick, and a sprawling wine wall that carries you up a winding staircase. Since it is a winery, wooden barrels, and stainless steel tanks are also seen throughout the venue while you enjoy your glass of wine, dinner, or a show.

We had the pleasure of checking out the space when Musiq Soulchild performed last month during his three-night concert series where he belted out familiar tunes of “teachme,” “Just Friends,” “Love” and many other well-known tracks from the R&B, funk, and blues singer and songwriter from the over the years. We even heard some of his newer songs, such as “We Were Just Binging” from his Victims & Villains album released in 2023.

The concert hall is small and intimate, providing a closeness to the artist on the stage that you don’t always get to enjoy elsewhere. Just about every seat in the house is a good one with a clear view of the stage and the acoustics are sharp and clean, making it easy to sing along and providing an overall experience to remember.

While catching a show, you’re able to order off the dinner and wine menu that features cheese and charcuterie options, salads, pizzas, and shared plates that include anything from Poke Bowl made with sushi-grade tuna, edamame, and kale in a sesame-ginger vinaigrette from CW Wagyu Burger topped with a cabernet-onion jam.

As for wines, you can order by the glass or the bottle — we suggest the Pink Bubbles Rosé Cava from Spain which is dry and crisp — along with several wine flights of either white or red or a combo of the two. While this is the place for wine (it has more than 1,200 bottles to choose from) it also has beer, cider, and cocktails, including a refreshing Pineapple Mint Margarita or the Alexander’s Paper Plane made with Redemption bourbon.

You don’t have to head here for a concert either as City Winery has lots to explore in its gorgeous space. Besides the spacious restaurant that overlooks the water with an outdoor patio to match and the bustling bar that’s the perfect place for a glass or two with friends, there are also wine tastings to take part in vine and food events that happen throughout each month. There are also several private event spaces to hold any special event.

City Winery New York City is located at 25 11th Avenue (Pier 57), New York, NY 10011. For more information or reservations call 646.751.6033 or visit https://citywinery.com/new-york-city.

(Photos courtesy of City Winery and Carissa Chesanek)

