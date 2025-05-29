Review: SONG’E NAPULE for Delicious Pizzas and Top Neapolitan Fare

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Prepare to be charmed! Song’e Napule with locations in SoHo, the Upper West Side and Rutherford, NJ offers exactly what you are hoping for at an Italian restaurant! The stylish atmosphere, attentive service, menu choices, and beverage program have been meticulously planned to provide the finest hospitality for guests. Plan lunch, dinner, weekend brunch or bring home a take-out.

Ciro Iovine is the owner and founder of Song’e Napule. His passion for great food and family define his restaurants. Iovine carefully sources the ingredients for menu items that includes the finest provisions from Italy. He oversees a staff of talented professionals who ensure that you will experience a bit of Italy’s finest Neapolitan traditions.

We visited the Rutherford, New Jersey location and plan to return to Song’e Napule’s other restaurants soon with friends and family. Start off your meal with a few Antipasti plates for the table. We highly recommend the Polpette Al Sugo. The three tender meatballs are perfectly seasoned, as good as grandma makes. And we love the Eggplant Parmesan with tender slices of eggplant layered with the restaurant’s rich house tomato sauce and smoked mozzarella, basil and parmigiano reggiano vacche rosse. Other top choices include the Calamari Fritti and the Burrata.

Song’e Napule has an outstanding reputation for delicious pizzas. The delicious, traditional pies have a light, perfectly baked crust with the best toppings. Customer favorites include the Margherita with tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, basil, and extra virgin olive oil. It’s simply perfect. Other great choices include Vegetariana, Cotto e Funghi, Salsicce E Friarielli, and the 4 Formaggi and more. You’ll surely find a favorite.

Pasta dishes as a Primi course are sure to please. We highly recommend the savory Paccheri Genovese. The al dente Paccheri from Pastificio Mancini is topped with a delicious slow cooked veal and onion ragú and parmigiano reggiano vacche rosse. Another favorite is the Gnocchi Sorrentina with homemade potato dumplings topped with tomato sauce, mozzarella, Parmigiano reggiano and basil. Don’t miss the distinctive Spaghetti Nerano. The pasta is sauteed in a zucchini puree with fresh mint and basil, parmigiano reggiano vacche rosse, provolone del Monaco IGP finished with grated lemon zest on top. It’s a cravable summer dish!

For your Secondi course, entrees are sure to please such as the Pollo Alla Milanese, Branzino All’Acqua Pazza, and the Polipetti Alla Luciano. Order Contorni to complement your meal such as Broccoli Rabe or the baked potato side, Patate Al Forno. You can be certain that every dish is wonderfully prepared and presented.

The beverage program is ideal for the fine Italian cuisine. Whether you want to kick off your meal with a cocktail, pair your meal with wine from their carefully curated list, or a beer, have a drink to sip and enjoy.

Tempting Italian style desserts are absolutely scrumptious. Of course, Tiramisu is a house favorite but we were delighted by the Delizia Al Limone. The soft sponge cake has a lemon cream and is bathed in lemon infusion covered with delicate lemon glaze. Other choices to please your sweet tooth include Cheesecake and a Nutella Pizza.

Song'e Napule has three locations in New York City and New Jersey and we highly suggest our readers plan a visit. The restaurants are located at 132 West Houston Street, New York, NY 10012; 464 Amsterdam Avenue, New York, NY 10024; and in New Jersey at 106 Park Ave, Rutherford, NJ 07070. Learn more at www.songenapule.us where you can peruse the menu, find out when the restaurants are open, make reservations, and visit their online store.

Photo Credit: Elizabeth Velasquez

Reader Reviews

