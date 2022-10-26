Review: Jalao NYC Brings Elevated Dominican Cuisine to Washington Heights

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Jalao NYC

Oct. 26, 2022  
Inside Washington Height's brand-new Radio Hotel, you'll find Jalao NYC, a vibrant Dominican restaurant serving traditional cuisine.

The moment you arrive inside the hotel's lobby, there's no way you don't want to enter Jalao with its lively music and bustling vibe.

The colorful interior boasts warm and inviting hues complemented by wood accents and soft lighting. The bar is hopping as is the entire dining area, with diners of all ages. It's family-friendly and has a comfort level of being right at home.

There is an outdoor patio that is decked out in lush greenery against the surrounding brick buildings and dotted with white circular tables and couches making it feel like you're dining anywhere but in the city.

We sat at a small two-top close to the bar and in the middle of everything. That Friday night was especially packed with large groups but we were not forgotten. The service at Jalao can at times be a bit slow, but rest assured they will take care of you and do so with a smile. The entire team aims to please and welcomes you into their establishment as though they are welcoming you into their home. Plus once you start getting your meal, you'll want to linger. The portions are large and the flavors are bold. You'll want to take your time enjoying each bite.

Start off with the guacamole made with pico de gallo, and plantain puree that pairs perfectly with the restaurant's Mercado Margarita mixed with passion fruit, patrón silver, and a hibiscus-rosemary foam.

The ahi tuna Caribbean-style ceviche is as fresh as they come, topped with pomegranate, lime, and ginger, to bring out intense flavors with each bite.

As for the main course, the menu is expansive with lots of specialty items to choose from, including the Monfongo Mar y Tierra made with twice-fried plantains, sautéed shrimp, and a savory smashed crispy pork.

The Pecao Frito is also impressive and ideal for sharing with the table. Made with two-pound lightly fried fish that is tender and juicy and paired with tostones and avocado cream, it's not only appealing to look at but to also devour.

Meat lovers will surely appreciate the Paila Jalao skirt steak that is served with crispy pork belly and chorizo, with a side of white rice and a red bean stew.

All of the portions are big but trust us when we say you have to leave room for dessert. The restaurant's cheesecake is unlike any you've had here in New York before. It's made with coconut and dulce de leche that is then topped with a creamy chocolate mousse.

Everything about Jalao NYC is exciting. The vibe is enticing, the staff is welcoming, and the food is downright delicious. Whether you want to come with a date or bring the whole family, this new Dominican spot has you covered.

Jalao NYC is located at 2420 Amsterdam Avenue, New York, NY 10033. For menus, hours of operation, and contact, please visit https://jalaonyc.com/ or call 929.688.4684.

(Photo Credit: Jalao NYC and Carissa Chesanek)



Review: Jalao NYC Brings Elevated Dominican Cuisine to Washington Heights
October 26, 2022
