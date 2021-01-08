NYC RESTAURANT WEEK from 1/25 to 1/31-It's To-Go Time

The tradition of NYC Restaurant Week continues this winter. It may be a different this year, but eateries all around the city are gearing up with take-out and delivery menus that will satisfy all of your cravings for the very best meals. You can order lunch or dinner from 1/25 to 1/31 for just $20.21. Note that taxes, drinks, and gratuity are not included. It is also suggested that you be well informed as to when each restaurant will offer their specials. Reservations are now open for this popular event so make your plans!

It's time to support your favorites and coordinate your meals. NYC Restaurant Week offers a deal that simply can't be beat. While the Week has been reimagined, it is still a very special time for you to savor top cuisine. After all, New York City continues to be a world-class dining destination that features a plethora of tastes, styles, and menus that are prepared by the finest chefs.

For more information, visit NYC The Official Guide: https://www.nycgo.com/restaurant-week.

Photo Credit: Freeimages.com