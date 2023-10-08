Photos: Jennifer Garner Celebrates Once Upon A Farm Refrigerated Oat Bar Launch in Brooklyn

Garner hosted the event and welcomed special guests including Dr. Chelsea Jackson Roberts and NY's PE Teacher of the Year, Coach Tom Gelardi.

By: Oct. 08, 2023

On Saturday, October 7th, Once Upon a Farm, the next generation children’s nutrition company, hosted an afternoon of healthy snacking and kid adventures for families to celebrate the launch of their new Refrigerated Oat Bars. Garner hosted the event and welcomed special guests including Dr. Chelsea Jackson Roberts and NY's PE Teacher of the Year, Coach Tom Gelardi. Garner and Roberts spoke onstage about the importance of good nutrition, wellness, and mindfulness, and Gelardi led kids through a variety of movement and exercise activities. Guests received Beyond Yoga apparel and Hoka sneakers for the day’s activities. 

Check out photos from the event below!

As pioneers in the kids fresh snacking space, the company continues to raise food standards for babies and kids, this time, with their take on a spoonable classic - overnight oats. These first of its kind bars are refrigerated for freshness, made with real fruit and veggie, fueled with 100% whole grain oats and drizzled with a no-added sugar icing making them delicious as they are nutritious for everyone in the family. Sure to become a household favorite across all three delicious varieties - Strawberry, Banana Chocolate and Apple Cinnamon.

“The day is finally here, and I’m so excited for families to get their hands on Once Upon a Farm’s Refrigerated Oat bars!”, said Once Upon a Farm Co-Founder and Chief Brand Officer Jennifer Garner. “We know kids are always on the go – and finding the best convenient, nutritious snack for the lunchbox or afterschool activity can be a challenge. We’ve got you covered – we’re raising the bar (literally), with our kid (and parent) approved Refrigerated Oat Bars – organic, made with real fruits and veggie, a no added sugar drizzle, and most importantly tastes so good I suggest grown-ups buy their own stash.”

Once Upon a Farm’s product suite now includes an array of cold-pressed Fruit & Veggie Blends, Dairy-Free Smoothies, Overnight Oats, Coconut Yogurt Alternatives as well a line of freshly frozen Plant-Rich Meals for babies. Their baby portfolio is top of the line and features their Advanced Nutrition Blends that are first to receive The Clean Label Project’s new First 1,000 Day Promise Certification making them best in class in the category. All of Once Upon a Farm’s products are organic, non-GMO Project Verified, contain no added sugar, and are free from artificial flavors, colors, and preservatives. For more information about Once Upon a Farm visit: www.onceuponafarmorganics.com 

Photo Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images 

Jennifer Garner

Jennifer Garner

Guests

Guests

Guests

Guests

Guest

Guest

Guest

Guests

Guests

Jennifer Garner and Dr. Chelsea Roberts

Jennifer Garner and Guests

Jennifer Garner

Jennifer Garner and young guests

Jennifer Garner and Dr. Chelsea Roberts

Jennifer Garner and Dr. Chelsea Roberts

Jennifer Garner

Dr. Chelsea Roberts and Jennifer Garner

Jennifer Garner and a young guest

Dr. Chelsea Roberts and Jennifer Garner

Dr. Chelsea Roberts and Jennifer Garner

Jennifer Garner



