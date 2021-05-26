PICNIC TIME-Get Packing with Our Faves

The spring days are wonderfully warm and summer is almost here. Whether you're headed for the beach, your local park, or taking a pleasant road trip, gather some of our favorites snacks and beverages to pack a delightful picnic for you and yours.

Snacks

Mary's Gone Crackers - Their new REAL Thin varieties are delicious straight out of the box or paired with your favorite cheese, guacamole or hummus. Proving that healthy snacks need never lack in flavor, Mary's is focused on impeccable quality and taste, and their products speak for themselves with their delectable, unique texture and flavor profiles which can only be accomplished by carefully baking whole, organic ingredients to toasted perfection.

Cello Snack Packs - Cello now has packable cheese and snack containers in a size that is perfect for your outings. They have paired their signature Copper Kettle Cheese with Lemon Ginger Cherries and Praline Pecans. Another selection is Fontal Cheese with Dried Blueberries and Lemon Praline Almonds. They are great for snacking or to accompany your favorite picnic foods.

PENNE STRAWS - SNAX-Sational Brands' PENNE STRAWS has become a consumer favorite since its 2018 launch by Pasta Snacks. The plant-based snack has grown to be the go-to chip alternative, offering a perfect crunch, delicious taste, and low-calorie ingredients. Penne Straws are gluten free, in the shape of actual penne noodles, are seasoned to perfection, and offer 5 tasty flavors that include Cinnamon Churro, Mac 'N Cheese, Lemon Garlic, Marinara, and Sweet Pepper.

Que Pasa Chips - These are the chips you will want for dipping or just snacking. Every Que Pasa chip is crafted simply from whole grain organic corn that's ground between hand-cut Mexican lava millstones into a fine masa, much like the dough you'd find in Mexico's heartland centuries ago. So you know they have a crisp, delicious authentic style.

Fruit Bliss - Only the highest quality fruit makes it into Fruit Bliss snacks, which is why the company searches for regions around the world that produce the best organic fruits. Enjoy tasty and healthy varieties such as Tart Cherries, Plums, Figs, a Fruit Medley and more.

Biena Chickpea Snacks - Chickpeas are noted for their naturally nutty flavor and Biena roasted chickpea snacks are especially tasty and come in flavors like Barbecue, Habanero, and Honey Ranch. They are a better for you, anytime snack that is easy to take along when you travel.

ALDI-exclusive Clancy's White Cheddar Cheese Popcorn - ALDI-exclusive Clancy's White Cheddar Popcorn is air popped and flavored with real cheddar cheese. With no artificial colors, flavors or preservatives, this 2021 Product of the Year winner is a great gluten-free snacking option, perfect for enjoying on the go or on a picnic with friends.

Beverages

KÖE Organic Kombucha - This organic komubcha is the fruit-forward and comes in attractive, slim, and convenient cans. You can buy this surprisingly delicious kombucha at local retailers, on amazon.com and at thousands of convenience stores. The five tempting, trend-setting flavors that are currently on the market include Lemon-Lime, Mango, Strawberry Lemonade, Blueberry Ginger, and Raspberry Dragonfruit. You can also mix one of the kombucha flavors with your favorite liquor for a healthful, fruit-forward refresher. It is USDA Organic beverage is packed probiotics without the bitter taste that is often associated with kombucha.

Perfect Hydration (pH Water) - will keep you hydrated for any drinking festivities you have planned and help prevent hangover. With a 9.5+ pH alkaline water with electrolytes, purified to its cleanest form by a 9-stage filtration process, and enhanced through a proprietary alkalizing process, pH keeps your body in an optimum hydration.

CHEERS Rosé Seltzer - This deliciously sweet, rosé wine seltzer has been specially created in single serving cans. Hallmark Channel Wine's CHEERS is easy to enjoy anywhere, from picnics, to the beach to backyard barbeques. The low-carb, with less than 8 carbs, gluten-free, and vegan-friendly wine seltzer is made with 100% natural ingredients and has only 2.5g of sugar and 137 calories per serving. Presented in fun, inviting 250 ml cans, it contains 8.4% alcohol. It is available now in 4-packs on HallmarkChannelWines.com.

Monaco Cocktails - Monaco Cocktails is a line of ready-to-drink, gluten- and malt-free premium spirit canned cocktails with 2 shots in every can and 9% ABV. Monaco combines a unique blend of actual distilled spirits with high-quality ingredients to provide a unique craft and artisan cocktail experience in the convenience of sustainable beverage cans. Perfect for outdoor gatherings and picnics this summer, there is a Monaco Cocktails flavor for everyone with 8 bartender-inspired varieties in the baseline including Citrus Rush, Cranberry, Mango Peach, Black Raspberry, Tequila Lime Crush, Blue Crush, Tropic Rush and Purple Crush. Monaco Cocktails are available on Drizly, as well as liquor, convenience & grocery stores nationwide.

Sapporo PURE - Be sure to bring the beer. Sapporo drinkers know that life is a balance, between work and play, and calories and taste. Sapporo has launched a brand new light lager Sapporo PURE with delicious floral notes in every sip, and a clean finish with only 90 calories, 2.4g carbs, and 4.0% ABV. It's the ideal crisp drink for an active spring or summer day.

Honcho - The beverage, created by the makers of Common Cider, has recently made a big splash with its new line of spiked agua frescas combining all-natural fruit nectar, fresh water sourced from the Sierra Mountains, and Honcho's unique tropical fruit wine recipe. Inspired by Latin American recipes and ingredients, Honcho's artisanal spiked agua frescas in mango, blueberry lemon, and prickly pear are the perfect balanced refreshment to lift your spirits.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Freeimages.com