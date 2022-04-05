New Coca-Cola Bottles and Character Greetings come to Disney Parks

We know our readers will welcome this exciting news from Disney Parks just in time for spring.

Sofia Carson Helps Unveil New Coca-Cola Bottles for the 50th Anniversary of Walt Disney World

Walt Disney World has always been a place to celebrate all kinds of special occasions. And today we're celebrating a few very special occasions! World-renowned artist Sofia Carson just visited the resort to celebrate the release of her self-titled debut album, and helped us unveil brand new commemorative Coca-Cola bottles! Read more about it: https://disneyparks.disney.go.com/blog/2022/03/sofia-carson-helps-unveil-new-coca-cola-bottles-for-the-50th-anniversary-of-walt-disney-world/.

Disney Character Greetings Returning to U.S. Sites This Spring

It's been so great to see live entertainment returning to our theme parks, resorts, and cruise ships, and today, I'm thrilled to tell you about another quintessential Disney entertainment experience that's on the way back. As early as April 18, we will start reintroducing traditional character greetings at Disneyland and Walt Disney World Resorts, as well as aboard Disney Cruise Line and at Aulani Resort in Hawaii. For more information, visit: https://disneyparks.disney.go.com/blog/2022/03/disney-character-greetings-returning-to-u-s-sites-this-spring/.

Photo Credit: Copyright, The Walt Disney Company