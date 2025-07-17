NYC Restaurant Week-Summer Edition-Ready, Set, Eat

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



It’s a big part of summer in the city! Enjoy NYC Restaurant Week and the greatest meal deals of the season. The good news is that it lasts four weeks from July 21 to August 17. The schedule gives our readers plenty of time to book lunches, dinners and brunches all around the city to taste the best of New York.

NYC Restaurant Week is a history making program. It originally began in 1992 as a one-time culinary event to welcome the Democratic National Convention. The program became so popular that it garnered a great following among New Yorkers and guests of the city excited to dine at the city’s restaurants.

Two-course lunches and three-course dinners will have a prix fixe of $30, $45, or $60. Participating restaurants are located across all 5 of the boroughs. Whether you want to visit a neighborhood favorite or explore a new destination, make your reservations. Cuisine of every sort is available and there are hundreds of eateries that are participating.

Visit Book Now: NYC Restaurant Week® to explore all the options. At this site you can sort by cuisine, borough, meal type and more. Some restaurants may have select days and times of participation, so be sure to check each venue in advance. Beverages and tips are not included in the prix fixe.

Photo Credit: Marina Kennedy