MonacoÂ® Cocktails Debuts New Tequila Sun Crush For Summertime Sipping

MonacoÂ® Cocktails, a leading line of premium ready-to-drink, spirit-based canned cocktails from Atomic Brands, announces the launch of its new flavor variety: Tequila Sun Crush. The ultimate summertime canned cocktail, Tequila Sun Crush combines agave tequila with delicious orange for a bright and bubbly mashup of flavors.

Bringing summer in a can to consumers for easy-drinking day or night, it is perfect for sipping by the pool, at the beach or on-the-go. With two shots in every 12oz can, the new, on-trend flavor profile features 9% ABV and no gluten or malt for a mouthwatering taste.

"Agave tequila is a top-growing spirit, and we are thrilled to introduce a new RTD variety that taps into this booming interest for pre-mixed, tequila-based cocktails," said Don Deubler, CEO of Atomic Brands. "We are delivering an all new canned cocktail experience with the launch of Tequila Sun Crush that builds off the strong momentum we've seen for our first tequila-based RTD, Tequila Lime Crush. Now with Tequila Sun Crush, we are marrying premium agave tequila with refreshing, on-trend orange flavor to bring a new and exciting option to market this summer to meet this increasing consumer demand."

Matching the rapid growth of the RTD category, Tequila Sun Crush joins MonacoÂ® Cocktails' existing lineup of consumer-driven varieties, including: Citrus Rush, Tequila Lime Crush, Blue Crush, Cranberry, Mango Peach, Black Raspberry, Tropic Rush and Purple Crush. With each flavor including two shots of premium spirits, MonacoÂ® Cocktail provides perfectly pre-mixed RTD options with high-quality ingredients in sleek, sustainable cans.

Tequila Sun Crush is currently available at convenience stores nationwide for $2.50-2.99/12oz can, with pipelined expansion to additional retail channels. To find a retailer near you, please visit the store locator.

For more information on MonacoÂ® Cocktails, please visit: drinkmonaco.com, and follow along on Instagram and Facebook (@drinkmonaco).

About Atomic Brands

Chicago-based Atomic Brands was founded in 2006, launching a line of premium spirit-based cocktail beverages under the MonacoÂ® brand name in 2012. The company's products combine a unique blend of actual distilled spirits (9% alcohol content per 12oz can) with high-quality ingredients to provide a unique craft and artisan cocktail experience in the convenience and accessibility of sustainable beverage cans.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Atomic Brands