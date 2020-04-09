Luck Productions Releases Weekly Online Interactive Cooking Series

When life demands cooking every last living thing in your pantry... Luck Productions presents Prime Cuts - a new interactive cooking program kicking off this Friday, April 10.

Each week a host chef will present a make-at-home recipe, offering the opportunity for viewers to tune in with questions throughout the program. This week's award-winning host is Michael Fojtasek of Olamaie Austin, who will walk you through a make-at-home meal with James Beard's 2019 "Outstanding Chef" Ashley Christensen. Fojtasek is the executive chef and owner of Olamaie, Austin American-Statesman's 2015, 2017, and 2019 'Best Restaurant in Austin', and neighborhood restaurant and bakery Mignette. Jessica Sanders of drink.well Austin will join for a lesson in libations, and #LuckFamily artist Shakey Graves will bring it all home with songs to help pass the time in between cooking steps. This episode will be presented in partnership with beneficiary Austin Food & Wine Alliance.

Luck has included a recipe card on their site featuring ingredients for Friday's meal that can be found at home, or can be added to the viewers' lists for their next necessary grocery visit. To reiterate, viewers should not make an additional shopping trip to purchase ingredients. Skip the hassle and stay home when you can!

On this week's episode, Michael and Ashley will be making "Hoppin John" and cornbread paired with Jessica Sanders's "Mint Julep" and "Old Fashioned" cocktails. You can view pantry list & full details here: http://luckreunion.com/primecuts

To make your at-home experience more special, Luck is partnering with classic cocktail delivery service Sourced Craft Cocktails, who will offer watch party specials in the Austin, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and New York City areas. Details can be found at www.sourcedcraftcocktails.com.

Tune In: All programming will stream live on www.twitch.com/luckreunion and www.Luckreunion.com/primecuts

Gratitude for our Sponsors: Luck is grateful to the following sponsors who keep our artists and attendees healthy, happy, and hydrated...from a distance: Austin Food and Wine Alliance. Topo Chico, Buffalo Trace, Amazon Music, and Made In Cookware.

Prime Cuts is the second online series initiative Luck Productions has released this week, following Hello Walls, a music discovery-focused show streaming live on Sundays at 8:00 PM Central Time. Episode 2 of Hello Walls will be hosted by Langhorne Slim, who will feature a curated lineup of some of his favorite artists. Further information on Hello Walls and Prime Cuts can be found on www.luckreunion.com/events.





Related Articles View More Food + Wine Stories

More Hot Stories For You