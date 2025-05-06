LEONETTA in Murray Hill and LOCA LOKA Tequila-Perfect Together

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Leonetta, located in the heart of Murray Hill on Lexington Avenue at 31st Street, is renowned in NYC for Mediterranean-inspired food. It’s a go-to spot for people in the neighborhood and many others. We recently had the opportunity to visit the restaurant for a special event to enjoy their delicious fare paired with exquisite cocktails made with Loca Loka tequila.

Leonetta offers guests the vibrant flavors and rich traditions of the Mediterranean. The venue has a charming contemporary elegance. It a sophisticated space where people gather at their welcoming bar or take a seat for a delightful meal experience. The culinary program that is led by celebrated Chef Ed Cotton features a menu inspired by diverse and bold flavors of the Mediterranean coastline, expertly crafted using fresh, seasonal ingredients. From distinctive small plates to signature mains, every dish reflects the region’s culinary heritage, while incorporating modern techniques and local New York produce.

We highly recommend starting a meal with small plates. You can also enjoy a number of them as a sharing meal for your table. Some of our very favorites are the Black Garlic Hummus; Burratta Cheese with truffle honey and cracked black pepper; and the Beetroot Tzatziki. Salads such as Little Gem Caesar and Chopped Salad Santorini are dressed to impress. Mains include kebabs seasoned to perfection such as the Chermoula Swordfish Kebab and the Filet Mignon & Mushroom Kebab. Add a side like Charred Broccolini or Za’atar Steak Fries served with Feta Cheese and Harissa Ketchup. Top off every meal with a favorite, Tiramisu.

When we visited Leonetta, Loca Loka’s refreshing and balanced tequila cocktails served from the Loka de Fiesta Menu paired beautifully with the restaurant’s delectable Mediterranean dishes proving the spirit’s versatility. The cocktails included Loka Paloma with loca loka blanco tequila, grapefruit and grapefruit soda; the Rosita Negrona with loca loka reposado tequila, sweet vermouth, dry vermouth, and a select aperitivo; Tommy’s Margarita with loca loka blanco, fresh squeezed lime juice and agave; and the Oaxacan Old Fashioned made with loca loka reposado tequila, mezcal, agave and bitters.

Loca Loka is new to the market, conceived in India and birthed in Mexico. This top-notch, tequila brand is becoming very popular as it has blended the cultures, art, tastes and feeling of the two countries with wonderful energy. Our readers will like to know that the spirit is a joint venture between three partners that include the charming, leading Indian film actor, Rana Daggubati, who we had the chance to meet. Daggubati's two partners include the renowned composer Anirudh Ravichander, along with seasoned entrepreneur Harsha Vadlamudi who is the Managing Partner of Ironhill India.

Leonetta is located at 181 Lexington Avenue, New York, NY 10016. For more information, visit HERE.

For more information on Loca Loka tequila, visit HERE.

Photo Credit: Top photo by Marina Kennedy; All other photos including those of Rana Daggubati are courtesy of Loca Loka

