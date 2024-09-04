FRESHWATER MUSSELS Make a Comeback on the Delaware River

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



There’s been an exciting development for the Delaware River in Philadelphia – freshwater mussels have been found! In a survey recently conducted by the Discovery Center, Aquatic Research and Restoration Center (ARRC), Audubon Mid-Atlantic, Pennypack Environmental Center, and Riverfront North Partnership (RNP) there is confirmation that these helpful bivalves have been found near Pennypack Creek.



Freshwater mussels have been scarce along the Delaware River due to multiple stressors. With the help of the 1972 Clean Water Act, community science, and multiple local science organizations, this marks a significant milestone in the ongoing efforts to restore the Delaware River Watershed.



“I’ve worked with freshwater mussels for the past six years and there’s always new things to learn and discover,” says Bria Wimberly, Senior Coordinator of Public Programs at the Discovery Center. “These filter feeders are great for the ecosystem so finding them near Pennypack Creek in the Delaware River was a treat. With the help and guidance from multiple organizations, including the Aquatic Research and Restoration Center, we can extend this knowledge to other watershed stewards who are eager to help restore habitats and further clean our drinking water.”



Freshwater mussels are considered key indicators of water quality, as they are sensitive to pollution and environmental changes. Their presence in the Delaware River is a promising sign of improving water conditions and a step forward in the river’s restoration journey through the stewardship efforts of these organizations and their volunteers.



The presence of these mussels also highlights the importance of continued conservation efforts in Philadelphia and beyond. The Delaware River is home to a diverse range of species, as is Pennypack on the Delaware Park where the surveys have been conducted. Protecting and restoring the health of the river ensures that it will remain a vibrant and sustainable ecosystem within the city of Philadelphia.



"The staff and I at Pennypack Environmental Center are excited to be a part of the Mussel Project initiative and for the opportunity to collaborate with our partners,” says Stephanie Hoffer, Environmental Education Program Specialist for Pennypack Environmental Center. “We look forward to working with the team to deep dive into mussels and the future restoration of our Philadelphia waterways. During our most recent trip to the Delaware River, our teen campers set out to search for mussels and explore their habitat. Each discovery of a mussel on the beach at low tide was met with a shriek of excitement. As the other campers quickly gathered around, their curiosity, enthusiasm, and appreciation was overwhelming. It reinforced our excitement for this project and our commitment to educating children through environmental immersion."



In the ongoing efforts to keep the Delaware River and its banks healthy and thriving, RNP hosts volunteer days throughout the year in which community members can help clean up their parks and shorelines. With this discovery of mussels in the river, RNP, The Discovery Center, ARRC, Audubon Mid-Atlantic, and Pennypack Environmental Center are working toward involving volunteers into mussel surveys, which means they’ll don their waders and search for these mussels while learning about why they’re so vital to this ecosystem.



This work supports RNP’s award-winning restoration initiatives that include living shoreline and Coastal Plain Forest installations on the Delaware River, transforming former brownfields into diverse habitats through native plantings. It reflects decades-long advocacy by City departments, local residents, policymakers, and community organizations for a river that provides 60% of the City’s drinking water.



Says Nathan McWilliams, Stewardship Manager for Riverfront North Partnership, “We are excited that The Discovery Center and Pennypack Environmental Center pinpointed a viable location for mussels through their research. We don’t often think of the Delaware River in Philadelphia as a healthy, natural resource, and now we have tangible evidence that it is tracking in the right direction.”



Waders may be available to the media to get a closer look at the work that is being done. Ample parking is available within the park after entering at 7801 State Rd. The event will be held from 12-2pm, and we will meet at the picnic pavilion within the park right at noon for introductions.



This exciting find is an expansion of the work that many other organizations have contributed to this initiative dating back to 2018, such as The Mighty Mussel, Audubon Pennsylvania, The Academy of Natural Sciences at Drexel University, and Partnership for the Delaware Estuary. For more information, contact sp@riverfrontnorth.org to facilitate a connection.



Photo Credit: Courtesy of Riverfront North Partnership

