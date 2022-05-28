Cookbook Launch-SERAFINA: MODERN ITALIAN CUISINE FOR EVERYDAY HOME COOKING

On Tuesday night, May 24th Vittorio Assaf & Fabio Granato celebrated 25 years of Serafina and the launch of their first cookbook Serafina: Modern Italian Cuisine for Everyday Home Cooking. Hard copies were available for purchase, where in turn, Vittorio and Fabio conducted a complimentary book signing.

Guests of the launch event enjoyed DJ'd music and passed signature dishes including Truffle Pizza, Farfalle al Limoncello, Penne Vodka, Ravioli alla Salvia, Tiramisu as well as bar service that offered Prosecco Bianco, Serafina Riserva Prosecco Rose, Serafina Riserva, Chateau Pigoudet, Seravino, Provence and Aperol Spritz.

"This beautiful journey started on a magic day in September 1994. It was a crisp windy and sunny Labor Day when we decided to go sailing in Hampton Bay. Twenty-five years after we started on our Serafina adventure, this book is a celebration of all that we love. It will carry to your kitchens and to your hearts the same passion that drives us to search up and down the Italian peninsula for the best recipes and Italian classic ingredients that define our recipes." - Vittorio & Fabio

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Serafina