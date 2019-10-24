Bing Beverage Company (BING) of Denver, Colorado, Maker of Bing Caffeinated Juices and Bing Z Organic Kombuchas, Launching New Energy Kombuchas

The Colorado-based, family-owned business that created Bing - the line of juice-based caffeinated, enhanced beverages in Cherry, Blackberry, Raspberry and Apple Crisp varieties - is adding Bing Z ENERGY to their kombucha portfolio that debuted last year.



The new Bing Z ENERGY line combines organic caffeine and ginseng with BING's traditionally-brewed, small-batch kombuchas. Bing Z ENERGY is initially available in Peach & Hatch Chile and Guava & Pineapple flavors.



According to Susan Seckman, co-founder and Executive Vice President, "BING is known for its bold flavor combinations." In particular, the use of Hatch Chile, from the Hatch Valley New Mexico region, blended with organic peach juice, is a bold introduction for BING to the kombucha beverage category. "This product has a real 'kick' to it, combining hot, sweet, and tangy. It revs you up and warms you up at the same time." Conversely, combining exotic guava and pineapple flavors provides a new sweet and soothing experience to functional beverages.



Additional flavors are planned for early next year. The original Bing Z kombucha line features Bing's signature bold, fruit juices in Cherry, Blackberry and Harvest Apple varieties.



Drew Jacobson, Director of Sales for BING, states that, "Bing Z Energy is a dramatic innovation for the kombucha category - it's the perfect combination for the healthy, active consumer. We believe energy kombucha will soon become an essential variety for this high-growth beverage category."



Bing Z Energy kombucha is the latest addition to Bing's "Zoetic" product line - the company chose the word Zoetic, meaning "Of, and relating to Life" to represent the live probiotics and other natural benefits of their fermented organic products.



Bing Z is currently available in fine grocery stores across the United States.



The Bing Z Energy line will debut in July on the shelves of Publix Supermarkets covering states throughout the southeastern US.



BING Beverage Company, Denver, Colorado



getbinged.com





