American Airlines Offers Kosher HERZOG Wines on Flights

For those heading to and from Israel, it's the best news since the kosher meal option: American Airlines is now serving fine kosher wines in all cabins on all of its new flights between New York's JFK International Airport and Tel Aviv.

And now, All Miami and Dallas passengers will be able to order from American's kosher wine list as well.

The panel tasted many different wines (hey, it's a tough job, but someone's got to do it!) and narrowed the new selections down to six wines - only two of which are kosher certified - and both kosher varieties come from the esteemed House of Herzog.

Nathan Herzog, President of Royal Wine Corp. - which is owned and operated in the United States by the Herzog family - was not surprised to see the prestigious Herzog name on American's kosher wine list. "After all, the Herzog family's winemaking roots go back nine generations. They produce world-class wines that just happen to be kosher."

Herzog said, "Royal and Herzog Wine Cellars are excited to partner with American Airlines. Their decision to offer high-end kosher wines shows how committed they are to this new route."

Travelers on American can order the Baron Herzog Chardonnay, a full-bodied white featuring fragrant notes of apple blossom and honeysuckle and flavors of ripe peach, tangerine, and a hint of caramel.

Those who prefer red wine will savor the soft, rich Herzog Lineage Cabernet Sauvignon with its aroma of black cherry, boysenberry, and tobacco. Both wines are perfect companions to foods of all kinds and will definitely set the mood for an Israeli sojourn.

About Royal Wine/Kedem

Founded in 1848, Royal Wine Corp. has been owned and operated in the United States by the Herzog family, whose winemaking origins go back more than 200 years in Czechoslovakia. Today, Royal Wine's portfolio of domestic and international wines range from traditional wine producing regions of France, Italy, and Spain, as well as Israel, New Zealand, and Argentina. Additionally, Royal Wine Corp.'s spirit and liqueur portfolio offer some of the most sought-after scotches, bourbons, tequilas and vodkas as well as hard to find specialty items such as flavored brandies and liqueurs. The company owns and operates the Kedem Winery in upstate New York, as well as Herzog Wine Cellars in Oxnard, California, a state-of-the-art-facility featuring guided wine tours, a fully staffed modern tasting room, gift shop and catering facilities. Additionally, the winery houses the award-winning restaurant Tierra Sur, serving the finest, Mediterranean-inspired, contemporary Californian Cuisine.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Royal Wine/Kadem