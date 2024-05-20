Young People From London Come Together For Step Around Town 2024

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Over 500 students from 33 schools across London performed in front of hundreds of audience members as part of Step Around Town 2024.

Uplifting and energetic performances took place in schools across Greater London, with students taking to the stage to perform a variety of dance styles, and inclusive movement from SEND schools.

Participating London boroughs included Wandsworth, Barnet, Croydon, Newham, Southwark and Bexley. A sharing specifically curated for students with additional needs also took place as part of Step Around Town 2024.

Royal Academy of Dance's youth company, SYNC, also took to the stage at Step Around Town events to mesmerise audiences with their dynamic dance routine.

Step Around Town is one of the many events created by the Royal Academy of Dance's Step into Dance programme, which is one of the UK's largest inclusive secondary school programmes run in partnership with the Jack Petchey Foundation, celebrating its 25th anniversary this year.

Gemma Juma, Chief Executive Officer of the Jack Petchey Foundation, said: "The young people who performed at the Step Around Town event were exceptionally talented. Showcases like this are so uplifting and allow young dancers to express themselves and show off their hard work. The Jack Petchey Foundation is proud to give young people opportunities like this to shine."

Alexander Campbell, Artistic Director of RAD said: "The Step Around Town events are a brilliant opportunity for young dancers from across London and Essex to come together. These events are so inspiring, energetic and really epitomise the RAD's belief in the power of dance."

Step into Dance, a Royal Academy of Dance programme in partnership with the Jack Petchey Foundation, enables young people to develop their passion, skills and understanding of dance. Working with mainstream and SEND schools across London and Essex, Step into Dance reaches around 3,000 students annually through a diverse and inclusive programme of weekly classes, workshops and performance opportunities, aiming to reach those that might not otherwise connect with dance.

For a full list of the Step into Dance performance events as well as other summer events, visit the Royal Academy of Dance website.

To learn more about Step into Dance programme visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4t_lH8mVC74

Comments